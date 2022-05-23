Holsinger takes command of 167th Operations Support Squadron

Photo By Senior Airman Edward Michon | 167th Operations Group deputy commander Lt. Col. John McCullough presents 167th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Edward Michon | 167th Operations Group deputy commander Lt. Col. John McCullough presents 167th Operations Support Squadron commander (OSS) Lt. Col. James Holsinger with the guidon during the OSS change of command ceremony held at the 167th base dining facility, Martinsburg, West Virginia, May 14, 2022. Air Force change of command ceremonies are a time-honored tradition where incoming commanders officially assume command while their airmen bear witness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon) see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing hosted a change of command ceremony for the 167th Operations Support Group (OSS) during May’s unit training assembly in the base dining facility, May 14, 2022.



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. James Freid-Studlo received the Meritorious Service Medal before relinquishing command of the 167th OSS to Lt. Col. James Holsinger.



Freid-Studlo has been the 167th OSS commander since 2019 and oversaw several impactful operations during his time in command.



“Between COVID-19, the evacuation in Afghanistan, the unit effectiveness inspection and other high-priority missions and deployments, OSS was there for it all, making an impact on an inter- national stage under the guidance of Lt. Col. Freid-Studlo,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, acting 167th Airlift Wing commander. “And with Lt. Col. Holsinger’s experience, background and leadership ability, the wing will remain ready.”



Upon his departure, Col. Freid-Studlo thanked his family, peers and mentors for the support over the years.



“As I prepare to leave the 167th for my new assignment at the state headquarters, I can never fully express my gratitude in sharing the last two and a half years with the men and women of OSS,” said Lt. Col. Freid-Studlo. “Thank you, god bless, and godspeed.”



Lt. Col. Freid-Studlo then passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Holsinger, ceremoniously appointing him command of the 167th Operation Support Squadron.



“I am beyond humbled by the faith placed in me to command the finest operations support squadron not only in the Air National Guard, but in the United States Air Force,” said Lt. Col Holsinger. “I promise to strive each day to reach the incredibly high expectations set before me.”



During his welcome, Lt. Col. Holsinger expressed his thanks and told stories of his values, ending his speech with discussing the importance of our Airmen and their well-being, stating, “If we take care of our people, they will take care of the mission.”