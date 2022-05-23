Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holsinger takes command of 167th Operations Support Squadron

    Holsinger takes command of 167th Operations Support Squadron

    Photo By Senior Airman Edward Michon | 167th Operations Group deputy commander Lt. Col. John McCullough presents 167th...... read more read more

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    The 167th Airlift Wing hosted a change of command ceremony for the 167th Operations Support Group (OSS) during May’s unit training assembly in the base dining facility, May 14, 2022.

    During the ceremony, Lt. Col. James Freid-Studlo received the Meritorious Service Medal before relinquishing command of the 167th OSS to Lt. Col. James Holsinger.

    Freid-Studlo has been the 167th OSS commander since 2019 and oversaw several impactful operations during his time in command.

    “Between COVID-19, the evacuation in Afghanistan, the unit effectiveness inspection and other high-priority missions and deployments, OSS was there for it all, making an impact on an inter- national stage under the guidance of Lt. Col. Freid-Studlo,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, acting 167th Airlift Wing commander. “And with Lt. Col. Holsinger’s experience, background and leadership ability, the wing will remain ready.”

    Upon his departure, Col. Freid-Studlo thanked his family, peers and mentors for the support over the years.

    “As I prepare to leave the 167th for my new assignment at the state headquarters, I can never fully express my gratitude in sharing the last two and a half years with the men and women of OSS,” said Lt. Col. Freid-Studlo. “Thank you, god bless, and godspeed.”

    Lt. Col. Freid-Studlo then passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Holsinger, ceremoniously appointing him command of the 167th Operation Support Squadron.

    “I am beyond humbled by the faith placed in me to command the finest operations support squadron not only in the Air National Guard, but in the United States Air Force,” said Lt. Col Holsinger. “I promise to strive each day to reach the incredibly high expectations set before me.”

    During his welcome, Lt. Col. Holsinger expressed his thanks and told stories of his values, ending his speech with discussing the importance of our Airmen and their well-being, stating, “If we take care of our people, they will take care of the mission.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 13:56
    Story ID: 421305
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holsinger takes command of 167th Operations Support Squadron, by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Holsinger takes command of 167th Operations Support Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    change of command
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT