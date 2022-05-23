Contract Awarded for Replacing Vertical Landing Pads at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic recently awarded Reasor-Asturian JV, LLC in Pensacola, Florida, a $13,863,875 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F5173) under a multiple award construction contract for replacing vertical landing pads at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.



Work to be performed provides for the repairs to vertical landing pads K-2 and V23, including replacing airfield lighting, associated electrical upgrades, and pavement markings. Work will be performed in Havelock, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



The maximum dollar value, including all contract line items, is $13,863,875. Fiscal year (FY) 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds, in the amount of $13,863,875, will be obligated at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov with eight offers received.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-21-D-0105).

