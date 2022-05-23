Contract Awarded for Geotechnical, Environmental, Surveying Services at Various Locations within MIDLANT AOR

From NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic recently awarded AECOM Technical Services, Inc. in Germantown, Maryland, a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for geotechnical, environmental, and surveying services at various locations within the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility (AOR).



The work to be performed provides for geotechnical and environmental field exploration services; geotechnical soils laboratory services; environmental laboratory services; geotechnical engineering services; geotechnical and geologic literature search; preparation and the presentation of geotechnical reports; geotechnical instrumentation services; construction monitoring/inspection and field testing, design and engineering deliverables; forensic investigations of existing pavements; surveying services; and hazardous material survey, sampling, and reporting. An initial task order is being awarded for $245,658. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities, and other government facilities within NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AOR.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of May 2027. Fiscal year (FY) 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $245,658 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current FY.



Future task orders will be primarily funded by FY2022 military construction (Navy) and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov with two proposals received.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0043).

