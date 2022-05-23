Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUICK LOOK II becomes operational in Korea

    QUICK LOOK II becomes operational in Korea

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian

    On May 24, 1979, six QUICK LOOK II electronic intelligence systems mounted on RV-1D Mohawk aircraft became operational in the Republic of Korea. Operated by the 146th Army Security Agency Company out of Camp Humphreys, Pyong Taek, they flew their first missions just four days later. The QUICK LOOK II systems had also deployed to Europe seven months earlier. The QUICK LOOK II systems retired in 1995.

    The QUICK LOOK II replaced the QUICK LOOK I, which first became operational in Germany in 1974. Both aerial systems were designed to detect, intercept, and locate radar emitters. They both transmitted their collected data to a ground processing facility. However, the newer system collected across a greater frequency range and had fewer maintenance issues. Consequently, a QUICK LOOK II system averaged twenty missions a month, compared to the previous system’s twelve. When fully operational, QUICK LOOK II had a day-and-night capability and could collect in almost any weather conditions.

