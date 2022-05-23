Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling honors National Police Week

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The 11th Security Forces Squadron Defenders and other 11th Wing members celebrated law enforcement officers during National Police Week, May 16-20, 2022 , on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers day and the calendar week in which it falls as National Police Week.



To commence National Police Week, the 11th SFS held an opening ceremony to honor those who have fallen, been disabled or injured and the loved ones they left behind.



“It goes without saying that this profession has never been easy,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Aiken, 11th SFS commander, who spoke at the opening ceremony. “We honor and reflect on those who have given their life to the ultimate sacrifice today and every day.”



Following the opening ceremony, Defenders and members of team JBAB came together to complete a 5K memorial ruck march.



The importance of National Police Week goes beyond remembrance. It allows law enforcement officers to build bonds that create trust in one another.



“We spend time together every day, but not on a level where we really get to bond and build camaraderie like we do when events like this are held,” said Tech. Sgt. Alexis Howard, 11th SFS Antiterrorism Program manager.



Other events that took place during police week were a fundraiser and a softball tournament.



To conclude National Police Week, the 11th SFS held a barbecue and closing ceremony at Geisboro Park May 20 and gave final tributes to their brothers and sisters in arms.



“Today we reflect on those who have given their life to the ultimate sacrifice,” said Aiken. “Live every day as if it could be your last.”

