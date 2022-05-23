Shipyard Spotlight: Shawnta Tynes – Bloom Where You Are Planted

Photo By Shelby West | As a Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent, Shawnta Tynes is assigned to the USS...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | As a Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent, Shawnta Tynes is assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and successfully completed the CVN 78, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, and Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in March. Her responsibilities were in overseeing the nuclear work schedule and in interfacing with HII. “I was able remove barriers for the zone managers. Updating my senior managers on schedule, problems and concerns. I oversee and maintain an accurate schedule, analyze project cost and correct negative performance trends. I had to determine long and short-range needs for resources such as manpower, materials, equipment and staff support nuclear work at HII. Conducted safety and training briefs concerning our workforce. Coordinate with ship force and engineering for work evolutions. Provided oversight of the project exposure reduction program. My main part of my job that I love is mentoring and coaching the nuclear zone managers assigned to me. Currently, I am preplanning for USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 68) FY25 PIA2 at NNSY,” stated Tynes. see less | View Image Page

Born and raised in Portsmouth, Virginia, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY’s) Shawnta Tynes, Nuclear Operations (Code 300N), began her career at NNSY in 1999 as a marine electrician apprentice.



In 1998, while working at the Mariner’s Reef as a food server, Tynes mother in-law at the time told her about the apprenticeship program. Knowing the competitiveness of the apprenticeship program, she applied, received a call for an interview and, in 2003 became a graduate of it.



Tynes stated, “I lost my mother to cancer in 2001 and graduated from the apprenticeship program in 2003. I wanted to make her proud, so my motivation shifted. I started managerial duties in 2006 and was promoted to Nuclear Marine Electrician supervisor. I received my Associates Degree in Industrial Technology from Tidewater Community College in 2008. I was blessed to have worked aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) and was dedicated to making sure my team had success on every job. It was not easy being a supervisor and a single mother. My children watched me work long days and countless hours to provide for them. I had to deal with a lot of adversity while in the shipyard; however, I pushed through it. I had goals to achieve, so I was determined to reach my goals no matter what. I was a waterfront supervisor for four years and worked with the most amazing people. I left the waterfront in 2010 to pursue other opportunities throughout the shipyard and found the opportunity to support Resource Manning (Code 900R) where I would be responsible for touch labor contractor’s access and resources allocation process (RAP) meetings for Production Resources (Code 900).”



In 2011, Tynes was promoted to Nuclear Zone Manager for Electrical/Electronics (Code 950) where she supported carriers and submarines in the preplanning stages and training. Later, in 2013, she transitioned to a Continuous Training and Development (CTD) Lead, where she was responsible for nuclear training, and was recognized by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for developing the first CTD training area and implementing a successful program. While enrolled at Old Dominion University, Tynes was nominated to work in the Availability Project Manager program for NAVSEA, in Washington D.C. from 2017 -2018 and it was during this time that she decided she wanted to return to the waterfront to make a difference to the waterfront workforce. Tynes stated, “When I returned from Washington D.C. I did not see a lot of women in senior management positions so, I went through the Operations Department’s (Code 300) High Velocity Training to become a qualified Nuclear Zone Manager. I was ready and motivated to take on new challenges. I hit the ground running because I had something to prove. I wanted to be an example for the women on the waterfront.”



In 2021, Tynes became a senior manager as a Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent. As a Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent, Tynes is assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and successfully completed the CVN 78, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, and Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in March. Her responsibilities were in overseeing the nuclear work schedule and in interfacing with HII. “I was able remove barriers for the zone managers. Updating my senior managers on schedule, problems and concerns. I oversee and maintain an accurate schedule, analyze project cost and correct negative performance trends. I had to determine long and short-range needs for resources such as manpower, materials, equipment and staff support nuclear work at HII. Conducted safety and training briefs concerning our workforce. Coordinate with ship force and engineering for work evolutions. Provided oversight of the project exposure reduction program. My main part of my job that I love is mentoring and coaching the nuclear zone managers assigned to me. Currently, I am preplanning for USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 68) FY25 PIA2 at NNSY,” stated Tynes.



April 2022 marked the 23rd anniversary for Tynes working at NNSY and when asked why she felt she was nominated, Tynes said, “She believes it is to show our NNSY family, especially our women that you can be whatever you want be. However, you have to be willing to do the work. I am standing on the shoulders of women like Ms. Carol Pugh, Mrs. Barbara Lisa Downey, Ms. Vera Davis and Ms. Sharon Blanco just to name a few. I am striving to make them proud. I had great examples before me and I want the women of our shipyard to have that same opportunity. My passion has always been mentoring people and watching them excel. My favorite quote is “Bloom where you are planted”. I tell that works for me, no matter where you are assigned in NNSY take pride in your job, learn something new and excel in it.”