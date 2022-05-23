Army Medical Logistics Command recognizes Healthcare Technology Management workforce, hosts second annual workshop

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Diego Gomez-Morales, center, accepts the 2022 Dean Ohlsen Award of Excellence during...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Diego Gomez-Morales, center, accepts the 2022 Dean Ohlsen Award of Excellence during the second annual Healthcare Technology Management workshop May 18, hosted by U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Gomez-Morales was the civilian winner. Also pictured, inset at left, are military winners Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Willequer II and Staff Sgt. James Butler. Presenting the awards are Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lee Nelson, left, and Master Sgt. Wesley Ladlee. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- All around the globe, it’s the U.S. Army’s healthcare technology management, or HTM, professionals who ensure readiness and serve as a force multiplier in keeping Soldiers, families and beneficiaries safe and healthy.



On May 18, leaders in the Army’s HTM field took time to recognize the warrant officers, enlisted Soldiers and Department of Defense Civilians who make up that workforce during the second annual HTM workshop, hosted by U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command.



“This is a celebration of all that each of you do, every single day,” Chief Warrant Officer 4 Charles Judd said at the start of the event at Fort Detrick.



The daylong workshop, which coincided with National Healthcare Technology Management Week from May 15-22, provided a forum to discuss HTM solutions that support health care readiness through innovative collaboration.



A team of dedicated professionals, the HTM community works collectively to deliver effective, efficient health care support to institutional, generating and operating forces, contributing to overall medical readiness throughout the DOD.



Key leaders provided presentations and briefings on various topics, as well as participated in a panel discussion focused on identifying gaps and addressing questions within HTM business processes throughout the Army and its joint partner agencies.



“It’s important to never ever lose focus of why we exist,” AMLC Commander Col. Tony Nesbitt said in his opening remarks. “We exist to enable a health care delivery system that is a combat multiplier for our forces on the battlefield. You are a big part of that.”



Topics during the workshop, attended by both in-person and online participants, included discussions on current and future needs within the HTM community, technology and information system integration, different readiness programs, and the current state of the 670A (Health Services Maintenance Technician) warrant officer and 68A (Biomedical Equipment Specialist) enlisted career paths.



Following the senior leader panel discussion, the event was capped off by the presentation of this year’s Dean Ohlsen Award of Excellence, which recognize a deserving warrant officer, enlisted Soldier and civilian employee each year.



The 2022 Ohlsen award winners were:



• Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Willequer II, chief of the Equipment Management Branch at Reynolds Army Health Clinic, Fort Sill, Oklahoma



• Staff Sgt. James Butler, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Equipment Management Branch, Kenner Army Health Clinic, Fort Lee, Virginia



• Diego Gomez-Morales, director of the Acquisition Materiel Synchronization Division at the AMLC’s Integrated Logistics Support Center, Fort Detrick



Ohlsen, a retired sergeant major, dedicated much of his life to the advancement of the Army’s medical maintenance career field over his 60 years of government service as a Soldier and Army civilian. The award honors his legacy through the valued contributions of current HTM professionals.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lee Nelson said the workshop highlighted not just the past year of achievements in the HTM field, but also where the enterprise is going and gaps needed to be addressed for the future, all with the goal of supporting Army medical readiness.



“Overall, I would say today went really well,” said Nelson, AMLC’s command chief warrant officer. “This is that one time of the year that we can get together and project to the world -- this is what we do and why the health care technology professional is important in what we do.”



Leaders said the yearly event also allows time to share important information with and answer questions from HTM professionals throughout the HTM enterprise.



Nesbitt set the tone for the event, urging HTM leaders to think strategically as they work toward improvements to further the sustainment and medical readiness mission into the future.



“Don’t think about where you are today … we should be thinking about what should we look like as an enterprise in 2030, 2035,” Nesbitt said. “And when you look at maintaining devices, factory to foxhole, what’s the infrastructure or enterprise that it takes to do that?



“Once we lay that out, we should talk about how we get there.”