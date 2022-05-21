Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Family Day

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Hugo Wong-Cardona 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Family Day.

    Family and new recruiters of the Minnesota Army National Guard participate in family day activities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 17:19
    Story ID: 421235
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Family Day, by SSG Hugo Wong-Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota national guard
    national guard
    Minnesota army national guard
    nationalguardmn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT