eam Moody observes National Police Week

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Johns | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group carry a log during a fireteam gauntlet as part of National Police Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 20, 2022. The relay race tested participants' physical strength as well as their ability to memorize a series of numbers while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Team Moody defenders hosted several activities in celebration of National Police Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 16-20, 2022.



The week-long observance celebrates both civilian and military law enforcement and honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice whilebridging the gap between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve.



“Police Week is the one week where we pay homage to the law enforcement officers who have given their life in the line of duty,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Jester, 23rdWing Security Forces Squadron patrolman.“Observing this week is important because it allows the community to interact with a wide array of law enforcement officers. The officers get to show off their tools and tactics and give the public a great opportunity to get a sneak peek into the strenuous life of an officer.”



The week’s events kicked off with a 5K run and continued with a series of events throughout the week including a shooting competition, six-mile ruck march, law enforcement display, golf tournament and fire-team gauntlet.



Over the course of the week, Team Moody defenders invited members of local law enforcement agencies to take part in the observance and events.



“We’re everyday people who have taken on the responsibility of protecting and serving,” said Lt.Sabrina Smith, Valdosta Police Department Office of Professional Standards.“The Airmen here at Moody are protecting and serving their country. It’s what we both choose to do every day from the passion of our hearts. We do it for the pride of being in law enforcement.”



While many law enforcement members live and work in their respective communities, the public may not always be aware of the hardships and stressors officers go through. Jester agreed that National PoliceWeek is an opportunity for law enforcement members to share their perspectives with members of the public.



“I would love for everyone who attended a Police Week event to understand that our police officers go through a lot of physical and mental stressorsthe public doesn't have to go through,” Jester said. “Police week is more than just appreciating our law enforcement officers, it's striving to build a better relationship with our community.”