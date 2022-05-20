ALS Class 22-D Graduation

Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-D at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
ALS Class 22-D:
Senior Airman Alexander Alderman, 17th Communications Squadron
Staff Sergeant Christopher Brundige, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Brittany Diamond, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Nicholas Gonzalez, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sergeant Garett Green, 137th Special Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Austin Gutt, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Lawrence Johnson, 301st Fighter Wing
Senior Airman Angelina Lee, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Konner Meyer, 47th Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Jacob Ozmun, 17th Training Wing Command Post
Senior Airman Stefan Renner, 17th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Brandon Richardson, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Brody Shain, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Patrick Sklenka, 17th Training Wing
Senior Airman Jessica Smith, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Joseph Vaughan, 17th Force Support Squadron
