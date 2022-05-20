ALS Class 22-D Graduation

Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-D at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20.



ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

ALS Class 22-D:

Senior Airman Alexander Alderman, 17th Communications Squadron

Staff Sergeant Christopher Brundige, 47th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Brittany Diamond, 47th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Nicholas Gonzalez, 47th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sergeant Garett Green, 137th Special Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Austin Gutt, 47th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Lawrence Johnson, 301st Fighter Wing

Senior Airman Angelina Lee, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Konner Meyer, 47th Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Jacob Ozmun, 17th Training Wing Command Post

Senior Airman Stefan Renner, 17th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Brandon Richardson, 17th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Brody Shain, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Patrick Sklenka, 17th Training Wing

Senior Airman Jessica Smith, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Joseph Vaughan, 17th Force Support Squadron

