Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 22-D Graduation

    ALS Class 22-D Graduation

    Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Vaughan, 17th Force Support Squadron customer...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-D at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20.

    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    ALS Class 22-D:
    Senior Airman Alexander Alderman, 17th Communications Squadron
    Staff Sergeant Christopher Brundige, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Brittany Diamond, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Nicholas Gonzalez, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Staff Sergeant Garett Green, 137th Special Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Austin Gutt, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Lawrence Johnson, 301st Fighter Wing
    Senior Airman Angelina Lee, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Konner Meyer, 47th Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Jacob Ozmun, 17th Training Wing Command Post
    Senior Airman Stefan Renner, 17th Comptroller Squadron
    Senior Airman Brandon Richardson, 17th Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Brody Shain, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Patrick Sklenka, 17th Training Wing
    Senior Airman Jessica Smith, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Senior Airman Joseph Vaughan, 17th Force Support Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 17:29
    Story ID: 421223
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 22-D Graduation, by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ALS Class 22-D Graduation
    ALS Class 22-D Graduation
    ALS Class 22-D Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Graduate
    PME
    ALS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT