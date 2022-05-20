17th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted its change of command ceremony in the vehicle maintenance bay at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20.



“Folks, if you want to see what ‘people first, mission always’ looks like,” said Col. Eugene Moore III, 17th Mission Support Group commander. “Look no further than Maj. Freeman.”



Maj. Joseph Freeman, 17th LRS outgoing commander, led his squadron through COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri. His squadron rose to these challenges and many more without hesitation.



The 17th LRS is responsible for the Air Force’s largest firefighting fleet and supports more than 4,000 firefighters both on the base and in the local community.



“Maj. Quintanilla, you’re joining an absolutely amazing squadron,” said Freeman. “The men and women of the 17th LRS are the epitomai of blue-collar Air Force professionalism, friendship, and pride.”

The 17th LRS welcomed Maj. Jose Quintanilla, 17th LRS incoming commander to command.



The 17th LRS has an important role in supporting the mission of the 17th Training Wing. They ensure the training of more than 14,000 firefighting, and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance warriors per year.

“My family and I come prepared to help this squadron reach its milestones and goals. We come with purpose and are committed to our base and our community.”

