Naval Medical Forces Pacific changes command, San Diego Medical Market welcomes new director

Courtesy Photo | 220520-N-XZ205-1301 SAN DIEGO (May 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Timothy Weber outgoing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220520-N-XZ205-1301 SAN DIEGO (May 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Timothy Weber outgoing commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), gets piped ashore with his family during a change of command ceremony Admiral Kidd Catering and Conference Center, Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex May 20. Rear Adm. Guido Valdes incoming commander, NMFP also assumed the reins of director of the Defense Health Agency’s San Diego Market from Weber in a change of directorship ceremony following the change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mariterese Merrique) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes relieved Rear Adm. Timothy H. Weber as commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, during a change of command ceremony at the Admiral Kidd Catering and Conference Center, Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex, San Diego, May 20.



Valdes also assumed the reins of director of the Defense Health Agency’s San Diego Market from Weber in a change of directorship ceremony following the change of command.



Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy Rear Adm. Gayle D. Shaffer presided over the CoC, while Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director, Defense Health Agency, oversaw the change of directorship.



“Standing at its helm since 2019, Rear Adm. Weber has expertly steered the course of his organization – with a warfighter’s passion for preparedness and always while looking after the professional well-being of the Sailors he has been charged to lead,” said Shaffer, who is also and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. “The challenges were many. He has had to redefine our organization-to-readiness-focus platforms and lead his team in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic on numerous fronts around the globe.”



Valdes, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, will have oversight of 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities, as well as Navy Medicine's eight global medicine research and development labs.



As the director of the San Diego Market, Valdes will oversee the delivery and integration of healthcare for 156,000 beneficiaries who receive care at 26 medical care locations across the San Diego area, including Naval Medical Center San Diego and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.



“For decades, the San Diego community has been home to one of the largest and most influential military medical markets in the Department of Defense,” said Place. “It’s long history of service to the Navy and Marine Corps--and really any military beneficiary who lives here--has been grounded in exceptional clinical care and world-renowned innovation and training offered today.”



“Admiral Valdes –I have every confidence that you will build upon the legacy of Admiral Weber, and bring even more value to the San Diego community. The Defense Health Agency, as an entity, is here to support you,” he added.



Weber, a native of Holland, Michigan, assumed duties as commander, Navy Medicine West, Aug. 16, 2019. In this capacity, he directed Navy Medicine’s health care system in the Pacific providing medical care beneficiaries in the United States, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan and he oversaw Navy Medicine’s research and development activities worldwide.



On Dec. 17, 2019, Weber became commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, as NMW was renamed to reflect the command’s new readiness-focused mission; and transitioned its organizational construct from a healthcare delivery mission to one focused on manning, training, and equipping its medical force in support of the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force.



Under Weber’s leadership, NMFP pivoted to a new mission set generating medical forces; integrating its medical platforms, readiness, and personnel capability requirements; and executing higher level healthcare policy, directives, and publications to facilitate medical and dental services delivery.



Following the CoC, Weber retired from active duty. He was the first director of the San Diego Market, while also serving as the 19th director of the Medical Service Corps.



“Every first director of a DHA market becomes an emblem of what integrated leadership across service lines can look like for military health care. Tim, thanks for living the vision to improve our system of care and for your decades of service to the MHS, the Navy and our nation,” Place said.



According to Weber, when it comes to his career, the conversations along the way with Sailors are what he’ll remember most.



“I will remember my conversations with our clinical care teams as they cared for those we in military medicine are honored to serve, and the Sailors I have served with,” said Weber. “It is because of these conversations and many more that I will forever be in debt to those who listened or offered their counsel over my career. A career that, in retrospect, seemed to go by so quickly.”



Valdes’ previous assignment was as deputy commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic.



Additionally, he has served in various positions throughout Navy Medicine, to include general medical officer, Branch Health Clinic Gaeta, Italy; staff emergency physician, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy; U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain; and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth; executive officer, Naval Hospital Pensacola; and commanding officer, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi.



“I am humbled and truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this extraordinary organization,” said Valdes. “We have a vital mission today supporting the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force. We also have an essential mission to look ahead and lead the charge in the Navy Medicine of tomorrow; and ensure we meet all challenges to our mission and develop solutions. It will be my honor to lead NMFP in this effort.”