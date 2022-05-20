CCAD gets serious about managing talent acquisitions

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS – As the Army focuses on modernization, CCAD is embracing additive manufacturing and blue light scanning technologies. To manage those new technologies, the CCAD Directorate of Human Capital Management is looking for the next generation of talent. CCAD participated in the Industrial Education, Criminal Justice and Public Safety Hiring Event at Del Mar College -Windward Campus April 28.



Talent Manager Evelyn Reyes aggressively sought partnering opportunities with local academic institutions that teach curricula that attract prospective employees —creating paths to funnel that demographic to the depot. Other team members representing CCAD were Corina Franco, administrative officer, Alfred Trevino and Marc Garza from Aircraft Production, and Linda Bender, a human resources specialist from the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center.



"To ensure local talent is equipped with the knowledge and skills needed at the depot, it's important to develop academic and community relationships,” Reyes said.



The depot is looking to develop the next generation of subject matter experts. CCAD is among the largest employer in the Coastal Bend, and all skilled and unskilled candidates are encouraged to apply. As such, Reyes and the talent management group reviewed resumes during the hiring event and provided insight into CCAD's hiring practices. The team was emphatic that potential candidates list all their relevant experiences, including volunteer work, on their resumes.

"I am tasked with educating the younger generation, out of college or trade school, to understand the process of applying for government positions. Talent retention is the Directorate of Human Capital Management’s top priority to keep and develop employees for journeyman-level positions," Reyes said. "Only 3% of our employees are between the ages of 20 and 29, the majority of staff are between 30 to 49 years old.”

Managing talent acquisitions is vital to future of CCAD within southern Texas. A skilled workforce embracing the Army's organic industrial base will ensure that longevity. The Army’s OIB, consisting of 26 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants, manufactures, and resets equipment, generating readiness and operational capability.

Interested in opportunities at CCAD, find current job openings on USAjobs.gov.

