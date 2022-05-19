VCNO Visits CIWT to Discuss Ready Relevant Learning

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Capt. Marc Ratkus, commander, Center for Information Warfare Training, (CIWT) hosted Adm. Bill Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, at CIWT to discuss progress made in instantiating the Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) program into information warfare training.



Ratkus primarily concentrated the discussion on progress made in conversion to RRL for the Intelligence Specialist, Information Systems Technician, and Cryptologic Technician ratings; all in various stages of development, with the IS Rating being the furthest along and currently in the sustainment phase.



Ratkus and Lescher focused on assessing and fixing problems in the process and sharing solutions with the larger Navy community to ensure the fleet receives the best trained Sailors across the Navy’s training enterprise.



With cyber readiness a top priority, several cyber mission force training advancements were highlighted by CIWT cyber training program manager Lt. Cmdr. Chris Bonine.



Bonine briefed that the Navy is on schedule to update U.S. Cyber Command’s entire Cyber Protection Team training pipeline by January 2023; with six of the eight courses under development using the cutting edge Persistent Cyber Training Environment to create a significantly more hands-on virtual training experience for their joint service students.



Intelligence Specialist Master Chief Robert Morris, shared that one of the benefits of adopting the RRL program was that it allowed the intelligence specialist rating to incorporate top secret material in “A” school (previously part of “C” school curriculum). This inclusion better prepared “A” school graduates to enter the fleet and be successful.



Prior to Ready Relevant Learning, Sailor training was front-loaded and received before fleet exposure. By the time a new Sailor grew in their respective rating and could use their advanced training, knowledge may have atrophied, or it may be no longer relevant. Under the RRL concept, training is programed more sequentially and delivered at the most appropriate time in a Sailor’s career and the point of need.



Ratkus highlighted that the keys to successful RRL implementation were sequencing of all preparatory work that goes into the process and subject matter expert engagement in the curriculum reengineering process.

“Reviewing occupational standards; validating training requirements, conducting job duty task analysis with fleet and community subject matter experts, enables gap analysis and identification of training deltas that must be addressed and incorporated in the revised course.” said Ratkus.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 Story ID: 421207