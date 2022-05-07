NTAG Red River Sailors participate in Diamond Anniversary Parade

McAlester, Okla.—Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Red River recruiting stations Broken Arrow, McAlester, Tulsa, and Claremore participated in the 75th Anniversary (Diamond) Armed Forces Day parade through McAlester, Okla., on Saturday May 7.



Throughout the course of the 1.5-mile parade route through the southeast Oklahoma community, Red River recruiters and Future Sailors walked to downtown McAlester and interacted with attendees, drove a Navy Recruiting Mobile Engagement Vehicle, and set up a table to spread awareness and key information to those interested in joining the Navy.



“I worked the Navy booth handing out Navy gear, and had the honor of talking with so many veterans and supporters,” said Electronics Technician First Class Anthony Stutt, a recruiter from Navy Recruiting Station McAlester. “It’s important for us to be there with the community honoring those who have and are dedicating a huge part of their lives to ensure we live in a free country and can chase our dreams.”



McAlester’s 75th Anniversary Parade recognized service members and veterans from all branches of service. This year’s theme centered around the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. Captain Cedrick Jessup, Commander, Strategic Communications Wing 1 based at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, served as the parade’s Grand Marshall. Capt. Jessup also presented the keynote address at the Armed Forces Day luncheon where Red River Sailors joined community leader tables for lunch.



Two other unique events occurred at the parade: a flyover conducted by Navy E-6B aircraft from Oklahoma City; and a swear-in of four local Future Sailors conducted by Red River Executive Officer Commander Rick Dorsey.



“The parade was extraordinary,” Stutt said. “They had flyovers, swear-ins, military members from all branches, and best of all, great people. The community loved us being there, I can’t count how many photos I got to take with these amazing people. It was a mutual exchange of feeling honored.”



According to Jeff Wolf, the parade’s committee chairman, the McAlester Armed Forces Day Parade is the second longest running in the nation, and is among only eight sanctioned by the military.



McAlester is also home to the Army’s Ammunition Plant, which helps supply field artillery and munitions to the Army and Navy. The plant’s history dates back to 1943, when it was originally commissioned as a Navy Ammunition Depot before transferring to the Army in 1977.



There are more than 1,550 employees at the base. McAlester’s population is roughly 18,000.



“There’s a definite charm with small towns,” Dorsey said. “The town has a very patriotic vibe. It was great to meet many of the area’s veterans and those who have served in a variety of ways.”



NTAG Red River encompasses 150,000 square miles that includes North Texas and Oklahoma, and consists of 40 Enlisted Recruiting Stations, three Officer Recruiting Stations, and three Military Entrance Processing Stations.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



