Cherry Point Spouse Club Hosts Scholarship and Awards Reception

Chloe Leffler, center, stands with Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point commanding officer, as she accepts her scholarship certificate. The club awarded $77,592.32 in scholarships and assistance grants to recipients in the community to further their educational endeavors and community impact. Funds were raised entirely through the Whistle Stop Thrift Shop. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Samantha Kupiainen)

The Cherry Point Spouse Club, in collaboration with the Whistle Stop Thrift Shop, awarded $77,592.32 in scholarships and assistance grants during its annual Scholarship and Awards Reception at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 19, 2022.



During the reception, approximately 27 assistance grants were awarded to local community organizations and non-profits, such as Havelock High School, the Semper Fi and America’s Fund, and Crystal Coast Scouting Friends. Thirty students were awarded scholarships to continue or kick-start their higher education. All recipients were judged anonymously based on a ranking system that considered grade point average, volunteer hours, an essay, and a letter of recommendation. In order to qualify, recipients were required to have military dependent status and a minimum GPA of 2.75.



Funds for the grants and scholarships were raised entirely through the Whistle Stop Thrift Shop, which the Cherry Point Spouse Club operates. The shop is filled solely with donated merchandise, which is then sold for a below average price. This year the shop expects to gross just under $100,000 in sales, which is then put toward the Cherry Point Spouse Club scholarship and grant funds.



Following the distribution of the award certificates, Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, issued a letter of appreciation for the Whistle Stop Thrift Shop, detailing the important role it plays in the Cherry Point community and beyond.







“It’s super important to support our community and it means a lot to me personally, which is why I’m the president of the spouses club,” said Steffany Hudson, president of the Cherry Point Spouse Club. “Expenses for school are really big. So, being able to be an organization that provides scholarships for continuing education people and spouses, there’s not that many.