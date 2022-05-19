Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew holds change-of-command ceremony in Homer, Alaska

Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) Coast Guard Cmdr. Jeannette M. Greene, Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) Coast Guard Cmdr. Jeannette M. Greene, Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore, and Lt. Cmdr. Shea G. Winterberger pose in front of the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory in Homer, Alaska, on May 19, 2022. In 2023, the Hickory crew will acquire the Coast Guard Cutter Aspen, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender, and the Hickory's new homeport will be in Guam. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Gregory Schmidt. see less | View Image Page

HOMER, Alaska – The Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew held a change-of-command ceremony at the Pioneer Pier in Homer on May 19, 2022.



Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore presided over the ceremony, where Cmdr. Jeannette M. Greene transferred the command of the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory to Lt. Cmdr. Shea G. Winterberger.



As the commanding officer of the Hickory, Winterberger will be responsible for the 48 personnel, who will make an 8,200 nautical mile transit to Baltimore, Maryland, where the cutter will undergo a Major Maintenance Availability project. In 2023, the crew will then return to Homer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Aspen, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender. The Aspen crew will oversee the maintenance of more than 170 buoys and beacons from Kachemak Bay to as far west as the Kuskokwim River.



The Hickory’s newest homeport will be in Guam where the ship’s crew will continue the primary mission of servicing aids to navigation.



Winterberger’s most recent assignment was at the Office of Budget and Programs at Coast Guard Headquarters, where she served as the Surface and Air Capabilities Program Reviewer. In this capacity, she was responsible for policy analysis and budget formulation for cutter, aviation, and unmanned systems operations, the examination of future capability requirements, as well as the service’s research and development program, which represents $1.5 billion of the Coast Guard’s budget.



Winterberger previously served as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb in San Pedro, California, and was responsible for the maintenance of 185 federal aids to navigation and collaboration with port partners to plan and mark safe routes through some of the nation's largest and most economically vital ports.



Winterberger’s prior assignments include Deck Watch Officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Aspen in San Francisco, California; Operations Officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Oak in Charleston, South Carolina; Executive Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Cypress in Pensacola, Florida; and a staff assignment at the 17th Coast Guard District in Juneau where she served as the cutter manager and a member of the International Fisheries Enforcement Division.



Originally from Anchorage, Winterberger graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a bachelor’s degree in marine and environmental science in 2009. In 2019, she graduated from Mississippi State University’s distance education program with a master’s degree in geoscience with an emphasis in applied meteorology.



Greene graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 2005 with a degree in civil engineering. During her first assignment, she was a plank owner (a member of the first crew) of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw in Cheboygan, Michigan. Her next unit was in Newport, Rhode Island, aboard Coast Guard Cutter Juniper as the Operations Officer. During this tour she married her husband, Dr. Eric Green of Thompson, Connecticut, and the two have been married for 13 years. Greene attended the University of Rhode Island where she earned her a master’s degree in ocean engineering. She then served at the Civil Engineering Unit Cleveland, Ohio, followed by a tour aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Maple in Sitka as the Executive Officer. She was the chief of planning and real estate for the west coast at the Civil Engineering Unit in Oakland, California, prior to her most recent assignment as the commanding officer of the Hickory. She will return to her first ship, the Mackinaw, later this summer as the commanding officer.



Greene holds her Professional Engineering license in the state of Wyoming. She and her husband have two sons, 9-year-old Grady and 5-year-old Sawyer.



A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.