The guidon passes for the 968th EAACS at Prince Sultan

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ralph G. Foshee Jr.,right, assumes command of the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron, from Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 8, 2022. Lt. Col. Steven A. Bailey relinquished command of the 968th EAACS during the ceremony. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander.

The 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron said goodbye to one commander while welcoming a new during a ceremony held before follow leaders and the men and women of the squadron.



Lt. Col. Steven A. Bailey, relinquished command of the 968th EAACS, to Lt. Col. Ralph G. Foshee Jr., during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on May 8.



“I know you're the right person for the job and I wish you well leading the Panthers,” Bailey said to Foshee while welcoming him to PSAB. “Lead them, listen to them, care for them, fight for them, brag on them and then stand back and watch how much they will exceed your expectations.”



Foshee, coming from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, where he served as the operations officer for the 965th Airborne Air Control Squadron, took the time to show admiration on the past accomplishments of his new squadron.



“You the individual airmen are our greatest strategic asset and your contributions will live far beyond the lifespan of our E-3 fleet,” Foshee said. “You are true seasoned warriors and I look forward to flying and leading and building partner nation capacity across the region.”



The 968th EAACS mission is to fly the E-3G Sentry, which is a modified Boeing 707 with a rotating radar dome that delivers real-time tactical decision-making and battlefield awareness to U.S. and partner nation assets.