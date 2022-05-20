San Antonio Market readies for civilian personnel transfer to Defense Health Agency

Photo By Justin Rodriguez | To help address questions and concerns, the San Antonio Market will host a series of...... read more read more Photo By Justin Rodriguez | To help address questions and concerns, the San Antonio Market will host a series of town halls this summer. The first two will be held on the following dates/times: June 7, 2022 at noon in the Putnam Auditorium at BAMC or view virtually on YouTube at https://youtu.be/3Y4w1AFRK6k, and June 9, 2022 at noon in the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Conference Center or view virtually on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Hss02qfVv0k. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (May 20, 2022) – This summer, the San Antonio Market will lead the process to administratively transfer government civilian personnel, property and systems to the Defense Health Agency.



The Realignment of Personnel, Property and Systems, or RePPS, will mark the final stage of the market’s transition to DHA.



“Our people are our focus, we are committed to open and timely communication as we navigate this process,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, director, San Antonio Market and commander, 59th Medical Wing. “Throughout this transition, we will continue to work as one team to deliver high quality care to our patients.”



The RePPS process, which kicked off March 7, 2022, and is slated for completion Nov. 1, 2022, encompasses Brooke Army Medical Center and the 59th Medical Wing and will involve the following measures:



• Personnel: Effective Sept. 11, 2022, the majority of government civilians, to include public health and dental, will become DHA civilians.



• Property: Service facilities and property such as vehicles, property leases, supplies, and property books will transition to DHA with completion scheduled for Aug. 19, 2022.



• Systems: Civilians will move from service-specific payroll systems to DHA’s payroll systems. Other systems transitioning to DHA include the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (DMLSS), MHS Requirements Portal, Records Management and Task Management Systems, and the Support Agreement Repository, with a completion date of Oct. 20, 2022.



Active duty service members will not be affected by the transfer; they will remain the responsibility of their respective military department – Army, Navy or Air Force. The transition should also be transparent to contract personnel.



Most importantly, “This process will not have an impact on patient care or services to support the medical readiness of service members and their families,” said Army Col. Kimberlie Biever, BAMC commander.



Human resource coordination has been underway for several months to ensure a smooth personnel transition in September, San Antonio Market officials said. Once the transition is complete, civilian personnel who transfer to the DHA will experience the following changes:

• HR actions will be conducted by the Civilian Human Resources Agency, or CHRA.

• Benefits will be viewed/changed via the Army Benefits Center-Civilian.

• Compensatory time will be paid out (time-off awards will be reinstated).

• Travel comp balances not used prior to transfer will be forfeited.

• Telework agreements will need to be resubmitted.



What will remain the same (no action required by personnel):

• Pay

• Annual and sick leave balances

• Government retirements

• Current timekeeping systems (ATAAPS, DMHRSi)

• Position descriptions

• Work schedules



To help address questions and concerns, the San Antonio Market will host a series of town halls this summer. The first two will be held on the following dates/times:



• June 7 at noon in the Putnam Auditorium at BAMC or view virtually on YouTube at https://youtu.be/3Y4w1AFRK6k



• June 9 at noon in the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Conference Center or view virtually on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Hss02qfVv0k



The town halls are open to all BAMC and 59th Medical Wing personnel, and are highly encouraged for civilian employees and supervisors.

Personnel can pre-submit questions for the town halls by visiting: http://www.tricider.com/brainstorming/2ZIIvV2DdVp; click on “Add Idea.”



Staff members should keep an eye on their email for updates and additional information in the months ahead, officials said.



“Thank you in advance for your patience and support as we move into this final stage of our DHA transition,” Ryder said. “I appreciate everyone who is working behind the scenes on this realignment. As always, the San Antonio Market is setting the standard for ready, reliable care and mission excellence.”