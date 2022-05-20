Navy’s Cyber Chief: Leadership is Key to Integrating Sea Power and Cyber

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – Future military leaders must be prepared to fight wars, across specialties and in a virtual battlespace to win in today’s dynamic environment said Vice Adm. Ross Myers, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F).



He told students in the Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at the University of Kansas (KU) that strong leaders are the key to success as the Navy continues to integrate traditional sea power with cyber power to maintain maritime superiority in both competition and conflict.



Myers mentored more than a dozen NROTC students at his alma mater on May 19, sharing his knowledge, experiences, and providing them advice on how to become successful leaders in a world that is more connected and intertwined than ever before. He told them that they will need to lead purposefully, to distinguish what is important from what is interesting, and be more adaptable to change and encourage teams to think outside the box and be creative problem-solvers.



“Know your people and know your business,” said Myers. “No matter if your degree is technical or not, you must develop leadership skills and learn to lead . . . otherwise, you are on a team of one and no one succeeds alone.”



Myers is reassured there are strong leaders coming in behind him, “They bring new and informed thoughts and perspectives that define American ingenuity and will bolster our military’s qualitative advantage.”



The 4-year KU NROTC program provides students with the knowledge, confidence and background necessary to lead in the Navy and Marine Corps while earning a college degree. The program blends traditions of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, through leadership opportunities, coursework, physical fitness and practical hands-on training including an official Marine Corps obstacle course and a ship simulator.



“A visit from Vice Adm. Myers is important for the growth of our midshipmen at the University of Kansas NROTC Unit,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas Mickelson, naval science instructor. “Our students benefit greatly from having such an impactful leader shape their understanding of the dynamic military environment that they are about to enter.”



This visit supports U.S. Cyber Command’s Academic Engagement Network (AEN) to formally codify relationships with educational institutions. Through improved dialogue, AEN hopes to inspire diverse groups of students to pursue Cyber education and careers, and establish a potential pipe-line for career opportunities.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is FCC’s operational arm that executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



