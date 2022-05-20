Photo Essay: Army Reserve leader visits Fort McCoy, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, participates in a tour of facilities April 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of an official visit with Fort McCoy Garrison officials. Sullivan visited Fort McCoy from April 25-27 to learn more about the installation and see facilities throughout the post. The visit included an initial overview briefing by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss with other members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team as well as several Fort McCoy workforce leaders and members. The visit also included tours of barracks buildings and dining facilities used for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at Fort McCoy between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022. And Sullivan received an aerial tour aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk that showed him the entire installation from north to south and in between. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, visited Fort McCoy from April 25-27 to learn more about the installation and see facilities throughout the post.



Sullivan’s visit included an initial overview briefing by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss with other members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team as well as several Fort McCoy workforce leaders and members.



The visit also included tours of barracks buildings and dining facilities used for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at Fort McCoy between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022. And Sullivan received an aerial tour aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk that showed him the entire installation from north to south and in between.



At the end of his visit, Sullivan said he learned a lot more about Fort McCoy.



“I count this as my first visit to Fort McCoy,” Sullivan said. “The last visit was kind of cut short in the middle of august last year. I was on the ground and then everything spun up for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), so I definitely wanted to commit to coming back as soon as possible. I think the thing that struck me the most (in this visit) is the commitment of the entire staff — from the garrison commander and command sergeant major down to the directors. As we went around and visited the different facilities like the airfield, the dining facilities, and the medical training, every single staff member I met was passionate about what they were doing and had exceptional facilities.”



Sullivan said also having an opportunity to see first-hand where the Afghan guests were housed during OAW was helpful as he worked to get funding to restore facilities after the operation.



“We want to ensure that Fort McCoy retains its capability as Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI), and also … more importantly … to ensure that our Soldiers when they come here to train they have proper facilities that are in good condition, and are clean and safe (for use).”



The aerial tour of the post also provided for a lot of insight of the expanse of Fort McCoy, Sullivan said.



“The aerial tour was a really great opportunity to see the expanse of the Fort McCoy training area and also all of the modern ranges,” Sullivan said. “We got to see all the capabilities that are here at Fort McCoy that weren’t really evident to me in my past experience or understanding. Fort McCoy is like a hidden gem in a lot of ways. … I got a lot of feedback from the staff about how they're making sure that Fort McCoy is aligned with the standards created by the Army and how they’re looking at ways they can lean forward and make sure that we have flexibility and space to expand if necessary to make sure we continue to stay relevant. And staying relevant is important.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



