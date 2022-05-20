332d Air Expeditionary Wing Warrior of the Week: Base Operations Support Directorate

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2022

    Story by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing's Warrior of the Week for the week of May 15, 2022, is Technical Sgt. Cody Adair, 332d AEW manpower specialist.

    Maj. Lisa Wong, 332d AEW chief of staff, described Adair as having been instrumental in the Base Operating Support-Integrator (BOS-I) realignment efforts. He analyzed manpower positions to identify and resolve shortfalls within the 332 AEW by securing additional manning. Additionally, Adair took on the Wing Process Management program which led to improved processes.

    “To me, this award and coining means that the teamwork and trust that the Red Tails community and I invested in each other had a real impact on the mission,” said Adair.

    Adair went on to say that he feels he is empowering future 332d AEW Airmen by helping them to improve their organization’s processes with creative solutions and the tools necessary to innovate within their work centers.

    Warrior of the Week is a competitive recognition program that highlights significant contributions made by individual Airmen who raise the Red Tail standard and enhance the mission and capabilities of the 332d AEW.

