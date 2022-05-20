The Army Recovery Care Program Announces Team Army Selection for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in August

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army, who will compete at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, August 19-28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.



Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States as well as select partner nations will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athlete’s ability to recover and overcome.



Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of sports.



The Warrior Games were established in 2010 as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and to demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and SOCOM will compete in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games.



Athletes will go head-to-head in eleven adaptive sports: archery, track, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.



The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games are:



PC Justin Anderson (JBSA)

1LT Ryan Arthur (Ft. Carson)

CPT Luis Avila (WRNMMC)

CPL Vincent Bartolome (Ft. Belvoir)

SPC Gerald Blakley (JBLM)

PFC Darnell Boynton (Ft. Stewart)

MAJ Victoria Camire (JBLM)

SGT Nicole Crane (JBLM)

SGT (Ret.) Brian Conwell (Veteran)

CPT Gregory Daly (Ft. Campbell)

SSG Jack Deleuw (Ft. Bragg)

SFC (Ret.) Douglas Duval (Veteran)

SPC Dillon Edwards (Ft. Carson)

SSG Stacey Englert (JBLM)

SPC (Ret.) Brent Garlic (Veteran)

PFC Corine Hamilton (WRNMMC)

MAJ (Ret.) William Hammac (Veteran)

SSG (Ret.) Matthew Hoalcraft (Veteran)

CPL Tiffanie Johnson (WRNMMC)

1LT Jeffrey Jones (Ft. Stewart)

SFC Edward Maria (Ft. Carson)

CPT Blair Marshall (JBLM)

SSG (Ret.) Justin Mathers (Veteran)

SPC (Ret.) Frank Matzke (Veteran)

SGT (Ret.) Christopher Montes (Veteran)

SSG (Ret.) Michael Murphy (Veteran)

SFC (Ret.) Josh Olson (Veteran)

SPC Viktor Pekkanen (JBLM)

SSG Jeffery Peters (Ft. Riley)

MAJ Hai Pham (JBLM)

SPC Dean Reagan (JBLM)

SSG (Ret.) Joel Rodriguez (Veteran)

SGT Tanner Sirrine (JBSA)

SSG (Ret.) Jason Smith (Veteran)

SPC (Ret.) David Snypes Jr. (Veteran)

SSG Cole Thielen (Ft. Carson)

CPT Juan Torres Valenzuela (JBSA)

SPC (Ret.) Michael Villagran (Veteran)

SSG (Ret.) Megan Voigt (Veteran)

SFC (Ret.) David Ware (Veteran)



Alternate Athletes:



SFC (Ret.) Gregory Quarles (Veteran)

SPC Michael Raiford (Ft. Stewart)

SPC (Ret.) Konnie Wells (Veteran)

SSG Alan Zohdi (Ft. Benning)

SFC (Ret.) Hyoshin (Gabi) Cha (Veteran)

COL Lyle Ourada (WRNMMC)

SPC Jay Morales (Ft. Drum)

SPC Bryon King (Ft. Campbell)

