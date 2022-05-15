Hulman Field logistics unit redesignated as squadron May 15

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. (May 19, 2022) -- The 181st Logistics Readiness Flight was redesigned as the 181st Logistics Readiness Squadron during a ceremony May 15 here.



The squadron received the official order to redesignate the unit as a squadron by orders of the National Guard Bureau.



In 2008, the 181st Fighter Wing was redesignated as the 181st Intelligence Wing and became a non-flying Air National Guard base. As a result, the 181st LRS was reduced in size by dozens of Airmen. Following the manning reduction, the 181st LRS was re-designed as the 181st LRF.



Over the past decade, however, manning positions were slowly added back to the LRF, making it possible to once again become a squadron.



“We have been big enough to be a squadron for a long time with the responsibilities of a squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corrine Foree, the commander of 181st LRS.



At first, the shift from a squadron to flight led to uncertainty, but the 181st LRS worked through it while the wing as a whole adjusted to its non-flying missions.



“When other [non-flying] units across the Air National Guard stood up, we looked a lot like them,” said Foree. “A lightbulb went off and [the National Guard Bureau] had a better understanding of what a non-flying wing would look like.”



With that new understanding and through this redesignation, the 181st LRS will be able to employ the multiple assets at its disposal. More importantly, the change in name reflects the efforts of Airmen.



“They’ve been doing it for over a decade,” said Foree. “They support each other to make the mission happen. Now the designation reflects the work they do.”

