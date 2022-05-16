Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland, the U. S. Army Deputy Surgeon General, visited the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, May 16, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The intent of Crosland’s visit was to assess the progress of the joint, multi-national Trauma, Burn and Rehabilitative Medicine program.



The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City hospital and referral facilities within the Abu Dhabi network, while enhancing regional trauma, burn and rehabilitative medicine capabilities, strengthening medical capabilities within the region. During Maj. Gen. Crosland’s visit, she spoke with the Army Medics embedded with the 380th and received a first-hand look at how the 380th EMDG supports the three Army units stationed on Al Dhafra Air Base.



Crosland is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is a recipient of The Surgeon General's “A” proficiency designator.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 08:39 Story ID: 421146 Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Crosland visits 380th EMDG, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.