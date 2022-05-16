Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Crosland visits 380th EMDG

    Maj. Gen. Crosland visits 380th EMDG

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.16.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland, the U. S. Army Deputy Surgeon General, visited the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, May 16, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The intent of Crosland’s visit was to assess the progress of the joint, multi-national Trauma, Burn and Rehabilitative Medicine program.

    The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City hospital and referral facilities within the Abu Dhabi network, while enhancing regional trauma, burn and rehabilitative medicine capabilities, strengthening medical capabilities within the region. During Maj. Gen. Crosland’s visit, she spoke with the Army Medics embedded with the 380th and received a first-hand look at how the 380th EMDG supports the three Army units stationed on Al Dhafra Air Base.

    Crosland is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is a recipient of The Surgeon General's “A” proficiency designator.

