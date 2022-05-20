Courtesy Translation: “Rheinland-Pfalz Tag 2022” Impacts on traffic in the city center of Mainz

“Rheinland-Pfalz Tag 2022”: Impacts on traffic in the city center of Mainz



Press release from the city of Mainz, 11 MAY 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



From May 20, 2022 to May 22, 2022 the festivities for the ‘Rheinland-Pfalz Tag’ will take place in the city center of Mainz. In this context, there will be extensive traffic impacts between May 13, 2022 and May 25, 2022.



This affects both stationary and moving traffic. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be guided along the closures.



The event area includes the streets listed below. Parking will be restricted in the entire event area as well. No-parking signs will be posted early.



The entire event area will be closed for traffic. The closures will start in the area of the streets “Grosse Bleiche” in the area of the “Ernst-Ludwig-Platz” as early as May 13, 2022. More closures may be added gradually during this time until May 22, 2022 for the entire event area.



In order to protect visitors and the event participants, a driving ban will be in effect for the entire event area on the following days:



- Friday, May 20, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following day

- Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day

- Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Residents and salespersons are allowed to enter the area with their cars, driving no faster than walking speed at certain points (attached list) and only by showing proof of residential address (for. Example by presenting their ID or Personalausweis). The specific areas where this applies can be found at https://rlp-tag.de/de/service/informationen-fuer-mainzerinnen-und-mainzer



Additionally, there will be a parade on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the downtown area (please see https://rlp-tag.de/ for details).

In order to protect the participants and visitors of the parade, a driving ban for vehicles with permitted total weight of more than 3.5 tons, including trailers and tractors, will be in effect on Sunday, May 22, 2022 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The driving ban will be in effect for the following area, which is surrounded by the following streets:



- Dagobertstrasse

- Holzhofstrasse

- Windmühlenstrasse

- Am Fort Elisabeth

- Fichteplatz

- Am Römerlager

- Augustusstrasse

- Mombacher Strasse

- Rheingauwall

- Hattenbergstrasse

- Kaiser-Karl-Ring



The aforementioned streets themselves are not affected by the driving ban for vehicles over 3.5 tons and can be used as detour.



The following streets will be closed on Sunday, May 22:



- Between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kaiserstrasse towards the Rhine River

- Between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rheinallee, Peter-Altmeier-Allee and Rheinstrasse



Additionally, there will be closures along the parade route. The parade itself will go down Rheinstrasse, Quintinstrase, Ludwigstrasse and Grosse Langgasse.



Event area/list of streets:



- Alte Universitätsstraße

- Am Rathaus

- Ballplatz

- Bauhofstrasse

- Bischofsplatz

- Christofsgässchen

- Christofsstrasse

- Deutschhausplatz

- Dr.-Günther-Storch-Platz

- Dr.-Maria-Herr-Beck-Platz

- Ernst-Ludwig-Platz

- Fischtorplatz

- Fischtorstrasse

- Flachsmarkt

- Flachsmarktstrasse

- Fuststrasse

- Georg-Moller-Passage

- Geschwister-Heinefetter-Platz

- Grose Bleich between Peter-Altmeier-Allee to Löwenhofstrasse

- Gutenbergplatz

- Helmut-Kohl-Platz

- Hintere Flachsmarktstrasse

- Höfchen

- Johannisstrasse

- Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse between Grosse Bleiche to Mittlere Bleiche

- Karmeliterplatz

- Leichhof

- Leichhofstrasse

- Liebfrauenplatz

- Ludwigsstrasse

- Markt

- Mitternacht

- Mitternachtsgasse

- Mittlere Bleiche between Kaiser-Friedrish-Strasse to Bauhofstrasse

- Petersplatz

- Petersstrasse

- Platz der Mainzer Republik

- Schillerstrasse between Neue Universitätsstrasse to Gaustrasse 62

- Schillerplatz

- Schöfferstrasse

- Schusterstrasse

- Stiftstrasse between Kaiser-Friedrish-Strasse to Bauhofstrasse

- Tritonplatz

- Uferstrasse between Fischtorplatz to Am Rathaus



Access Points/List of streets:



- Am Rathaus

- Bauerngasse

- Bauhofstrasse

- Fischtorplatz

- Grosse Bleiche, corner Löwenstrasse

- Quintinstrasse

- Schillerstrasse

- Weissliliengasse

- Grosse Langgasse



Additionally, bicycle stands and bicycles will be removed at various points in the city area in accordance with the necessary event areas and the associated escape areas. These area are marked with corresponding signs.



Source: https://www.mainz.de/newsdesk/publications/Mainz/181010100000254909.php.media/254910/11052022-FREI-PM-Fahrplaene-MM-RLP-Tag.pdf

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:54 Story ID: 421144 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courtesy Translation: “Rheinland-Pfalz Tag 2022” Impacts on traffic in the city center of Mainz, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.