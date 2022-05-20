Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Visits South Korea

    President Joe Biden arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today.

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet | U.S. President Joseph R. Biden arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20,...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Amelia Gillies 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea — United States President Joe Biden arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today.

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/ United States Forces Korea commander, greeted President Biden upon his arrival at the air base with other senior military leaders, embassy officials, and Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders.

    While in Korea, President Biden will meet with the ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol, just over a week after his inauguration, along with business leaders, and military service members and their family members from the Republic of Korea and the United States.

    This is Biden’s first visit to the Republic of Korea as president.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 06:29
    Story ID: 421142
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Visits South Korea, by SSgt Amelia Gillies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    President Biden Visits South Korea
    President Joe Biden arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today.
    President Joe Biden arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President
    CFC
    POTUS
    Biden
    Joe Biden
    Embassy
    UNC
    Combined Forces Command
    USFK
    United Nations Command
    U.S. Forces Korea
    Indo-Pacific
    Paul J. LaCamera
    INDOPACOM
    Joseph R. Biden
    Scott L. Pleus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT