USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea — United States President Joe Biden arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea today.
Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/ United States Forces Korea commander, greeted President Biden upon his arrival at the air base with other senior military leaders, embassy officials, and Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders.
While in Korea, President Biden will meet with the ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol, just over a week after his inauguration, along with business leaders, and military service members and their family members from the Republic of Korea and the United States.
This is Biden’s first visit to the Republic of Korea as president.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 06:29
|Story ID:
|421142
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Visits South Korea, by SSgt Amelia Gillies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT