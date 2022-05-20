President Biden Visits South Korea

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet | U.S. President Joseph R. Biden arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20,...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet | U.S. President Joseph R. Biden arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. President Biden will meet with Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol, along with business leaders, military service members, and their family members from the ROK and the U.S. While in Korea, Biden will meet with the ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol, just over a week after his inauguration, along with business leaders, and service members and their families. This is Biden’s first visit to the Republic of Korea as president. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet) see less | View Image Page