NAVFAC Awards Additional $45 Million to HDR Engineering Contract

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded an additional $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded contract to HDR Engineering, Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 27.



This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $100,000,000. HDR is an international Architectural-Engineering consulting firm NAVFAC contracted as a consultant for multi-disciplined design and engineering services. As a result of the recent events at Red Hill, numerous projects and studies were required. This contract modification allows for support of those new requirements.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, design and engineering services for projects that are multi-disciplined but primarily civil in nature for the repair and alteration of facilities, site development, waterfront, airfield facilities, infrastructure systems (including water, sewer, drainage, electrical, and communication), and energy conservation, military construction project documentation Department of Defense Form 1391, functional analysis and concept development, design-build request for proposal solicitation documents, design-bid-build plans and specifications contract documents, technical surveys and reports including concept studies, site engineering investigation, topographical survey, geotechnical investigation, hazardous material survey, munitions and explosives of concern survey, hydrographic survey, construction cost estimates, cost certification, operation and maintenance manuals, collateral equipment buy packages, comprehensive interior design including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment, as-built drawings, and post-construction award services.



Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Hawaii area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by November 2022.



