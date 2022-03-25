Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Million Bellows Perimeter Security Fence

    WAIMANALO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Theanne Tangen 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded an $8,499,990 firm-fixed-price task under a previously awarded contract to Hako Plumbing, Inc. to construct a perimeter fence along Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 25.

    The new perimeter fence will be constructed along the northwest boundary and parts of the southern boundary of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. This project will provide Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (AT/FP) features and comply with AT/FP regulations, and physical security mitigation in accordance with Department of Defense minimum anti-terrorism standards.

    “We’re grateful for the community’s eager coordination and input towards making sure we have the project’s scope exactly right,” said Lt. Cmdr. John F. Daly III, director, Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Division for Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands. “I look forward to building this important piece of our safety and security infrastructure at Marine Corps Base Hawaii while protecting the cultural and natural resources of this beautiful part of the island.”

    This contract was competitively procured via Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environmental website, with four offers received and is expected to be completed by April 2023.

