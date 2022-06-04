NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $30 Million to Modernize Wastewater Treatment Plant

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded a $30,570,000 firm fixed-price under a previously-awarded contract to HHM Laulima Constructors JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 6, for modernization of the Navy’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.



Work will repair and modernize the existing primary and secondary clarifier assemblies and supporting equipment at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Wastewater Treatment Plant.



“These significant repairs and improvements will help ensure that our treatment process is complete and our effluent does not impact the environment, helping to keep our beautiful Pacific Ocean and Hawaii shoreline clean and safe,” said Capt. Randall Harmeyer, JBPHH public works officer.



Scope of work includes: repair the concrete spalls and epoxy coat the clarifier walls and surfaces; replace the existing sludge pumps, piping, valves, appurtenances, controls, and mechanical ventilation systems; and install programmable logic controller and supervisory control and data acquisition systems for the clarifier equipment.



Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by March 2024. This contract was competitively procured via Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, with five offers received.



