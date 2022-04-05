NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Million Dry Dock Safety Upgrades

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded an $8,858,111 contract to Insight Pacific, LLC, of Brea, California, to improve the safety of the Dry Docks (DD) 1-4 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, May 4.



This contract provides for various safety repairs to DD 1-4 to provide safe working environments for personnel working in the dry docks and pump well facilities.



“The DoD is showing its commitment to safety with this multimillion-dollar contract to improve safety in our Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Docks,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Safety Director Lori Katahira. “This project will impact every command and contractor that performs work in and around the Dry Docks, to include our personnel. Most significantly, upgrades in fall prevention systems and working surfaces will decrease fall hazards and greatly improve working conditions. It is definitely exciting to see projects focused on worker safety and accident prevention in a high-hazard environment.”



The work to be performed involves repairing spalls and cracks at stairs, replacing existing steel stair railings with galvanized or stainless steel, adding toeboards at the top of the stairs and landings, refurbishing existing handrails and adding handrails. Work at the pump wells involves adding ladders, guardrails and swing gates at bunkers, replacing existing stanchions and chains with removable steel guardrails at the sewage tank barrier. In addition the contract includes providing fire alarm and mass notification, evaluating emergency lighting and exit signs (add or replace as required), and hazmat testing and abatement to all of the pump wells.



Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. This contract was competitively procured under the previously-awarded design-build/design-bid-build small business multiple-award construction contract, with four offers received.



