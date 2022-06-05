Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Million to Local Contracting Company

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Story by Theanne Tangen 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded a firm-fixed-price task order for $8,257,700 to Jas. W. Glover, Ltd., of Honolulu, Hawaii, to repair the airfield pavement for helicopter landings at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, May 6.

    The work to be performed includes the removal of the deteriorated airfield pavement, tie-downs, grounding points, pavement striping and the construction of new pavement for safe helicopter landings.

    “This flight line surface improvement project is critical,” said Maj. Joseph K. Mclaughlin, operations officer, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. “Our Marines work extremely hard to ensure that safety is a top priority as they conduct flights critical to training and operational readiness. At the air station, we continue to ensure that our facilities and infrastructure are properly maintained to effectively support flight operations."

    The project site is classified into two zones: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A is underlain by soft to medium stiff clayey soils while Zone B is underlain by medium dense coralline sands. Due to the underlain soft soil, Zone A will require an additional 10 inches of aggregate subbase, reinforcing geogrid, and permeable separator to provide the support needed for maximum take-off weight.

    This contract was competitively procured under the previously awarded multiple award construction contract with three offers received and is expected to be completed by February 2023.

