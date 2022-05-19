2 BCT NCOs inducted into Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Sgt. 1st Class Joshua C. Leppo, a senior drill sergeant with Bravo Battery, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Sgt. 1st Class Joshua C. Leppo, a senior drill sergeant with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and Staff Sgt. Paige Louque, a battalion s enior drill sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery were presented with the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club medallion by Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (May 19 2022) — Two NCOs from the 434th Field Artillery Brigade were inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club May 19, 2022 during a ceremony at Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel.



Sgt. 1st Class Joshua C. Leppo, a senior drill sergeant with B Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and Staff Sgt. Paige Louque, a battalion senior drill sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery were presented with the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club medallion by Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley.



“Today, I have the honor and privilege of guest speaking at the induction of two fantastic noncommissioned officers,” said 1st Battalion 79th Field Artillery Command Sgt. Major Justin Stewart. “These Soldiers exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers.”



Audie Leon Murphy was a legend in his own time. He was a war hero, movie actor, writer of country and western songs, and a poet He was also the most highly decorated Soldier in history. Although he lived only 46 years, he made a lasting impression on the Army.



It is considered a prestigious honor to be a member of this elite club, said Master Sgt. Derek Jerome Lee, former vice president of the Red Leg chapter at Fort Sill. SAMC is comprised of the top 1% of the noncommissioned officers in the U.S. Army. Each member is selected to the club based on demonstrated leadership, professionalism and overall general military knowledge and demonstration of excellence on a daily basis.



Induction into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is an arduous process, consisting of a recommendation by the Soldier's NCO chain of command to participate in the rigorous board examination process, said Lee.



“Only the best Soldiers are recommended and inducted,” Lee said. “The club is made up of noncommissioned officers who set the highest standards of leadership, excellence and exemplify the characteristics of Sgt. Audie Murphy.”



While Louque earned her place in the club on the first try, it was a little tougher for Leppo. This was his third attempt and his desire to never quit played an intricate roll in being accepted to the club he said.



“My family taught me growing up that we don’t stop until we accomplish what we set out to do,” Leppo said. “I would tell any NCO looking for a way to challenge themselves to go out for SAMC. It’s not only a way for you to challenge yourself but a way to learn more about being a professional NCO.”



One of many Louque’s accomplish on her journey to SAMC was the implementation of the Ambassador Program at 1st-79th FA. The program changes the way trainees deal with corrosive behaviors within the Army’s ranks.



“(Louque) has operated as a trusted adviser to the entire battalion,” said Stewart. “But more importantly, she’s a transformational leader not just in our battalion but across (Fires Center of Excellence). Her brainchild is the Ambassador Program. She created the sessions and started it up and piloted it. She’s definitely creating an effect across the entire organization.”



For Louque, she said she’s looking to expand the club’s reach further into the community and help those who need it most.



“The club does have programs for the community but there’s always more you can do,” Louque said. “There’s always someone out there who needs help and that’s what is great about SAMC — we’re always growing and there’s always someone with a better idea that we can use to attack and challenge a problem.”



The original club was started at Fort Hood, Texas, early in 1986. There were several key people at Fort Hood—officers, enlisted, civil service and a Killeen, Texas, civilian—who were instrumental in getting this club up and running [the one at Hood or here?].



When a Soldier is inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, they’re presented the medallion. The medallion is suspended by a broad powder-blue ribbon representing the traditional color of the infantry. The medallion is worn around the neck on the outside of the uniform, for official functions such as military balls or SAMC meetings.



In 1994, at a Sergeant Major of the Army conference, the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club spread Army-wide to all commands with installations retaining the selection process for their own noncommissioned officers. In 1988, it was estimated that the worldwide club membership was over 3,000 Soldiers and steadily increasing. Today, thousands have been added to its membership roster.