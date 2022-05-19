School resource officer impacts future generations

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kayla LaMar | Reginald Miller, school resource officer (SRO), Crossroads Elementary and Quantico...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Kayla LaMar | Reginald Miller, school resource officer (SRO), Crossroads Elementary and Quantico Middle High School, poses for a photo with students at Quantico Middle High School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 13, 2022. Miller is nearing his retirement after serving over eight years as an SRO on Quantico, over 40 years as a reservist in the Army, and a combined 30 years as a police officer in both the civilian and military sectors. (US Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LaMar) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. -- BBBBRING! The bell sounds off through every room, sneakers begin to squeak against the polished tile floors, classroom doors open, and the roar of a hundred different conversations begins to spread through the building. Bodies pour out of the doorways and flood the halls as each person rushes to their next class. From elementary school, all the way through high school, students are learning, growing, and being shaped for their futures. It’s critical that students receive not only a good education, but support from the teachers and staff that they come into contact with every day. These mentors are essential in helping to guide and shape the lives of America’s youth.



Reginald Miller, school resource officer (SRO), Crossroads Elementary School and Quantico Middle High School, is a shining example for all students who attend DoDEA schools on Quantico. Not only is he a protector and law enforcer, but also a role model for the children. Miller will be retiring after serving over eight years as an SRO, over 40 years as a reservist in the Army, and a combined 30 years as a police officer in both the civilian and military sectors.



“I do it because I want to. I could stand out in the hallways and cross my arms and not say anything to anyone, but that’s not who I am,” Miller said, “If you gave me a job to do, or a task to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my abilities.”



The majority of Miller’s law enforcement career has been working with children in the community from every walk of life. Miller describes working “with kids who were given no second chances, who were told they weren’t going to amount to anything.” That started his commitment to helping mentor children, especially those who didn’t have anyone else to look up to.



“I would say Officer Miller is a very caring and thoughtful person because he’s always doing what is right and he’s showing a good example,” said Devin, a student at Quantico Middle High School, “I know I can always rely on Officer Miller. He’s here for us.”



Miller demonstrates daily what it means to be a good role model and truly care about the community. From directing traffic and pedestrians, to greeting the kids as they get dropped off at school, Miller takes every opportunity to ensure that the students are safe and well.



Miller can be seen taking the long walk every day back and forth between the Middle High School and Crossroads Elementary; checking on the students and ensuring their safety.



“What I see from Officer Miller is somebody who cares very greatly about the students and their futures. He not only talks with them about the here and now, but he always takes a minute to counsel them about their future,” said Katherine Wilcher, Quantico Middle High School secretary, “He talks a lot about how the actions that you take right now will affect you later in life, be it good or bad, and always encourages them to either continue on a good path or discourage them from the bad path they might be on.”



Officer Miller runs the student safety patrol at Crossroads Elementary, teaching and mentoring students of all ages, and explaining the importance of utilizing the crosswalks. He stresses integrity, the importance of doing the right thing, and taking care of others.



“He’s very caring. He has a lot of leadership and qualities I admire from him,” said Isis, a student at Quantico Middle High School, “[He’s]…someone I admire and look up to. He’s a good role model,” she continued.



Miller explained that the hardest part of his job is getting the students to understand that there are always consequences for negative choices.



“He could do his duties and leave, and that would be fine, but he really takes it to the next level,” said Miles Shea, the principal of Quantico Middle High School. “He really cultivates a positive relationship with the students, but he also makes it clear where the line is, and they need to know that.”



Miller goes above and beyond what he is required to do as the SRO. From late night sport games to extracurricular actives, Miller can be seen supporting the students, while ensuring their safety.



“Just knowing that he’s here serving- even though I don’t know where he is all the time, I feel safe because I know that he’s here doing something important- that’s helping protect us,” said Devin.



Miller’s presence is a comfort for all staff, students, and parents. His welcoming smile is what greets most people entering the campus. The safety and security of the students has always been his top priority. Principal Shea stated that the parents “recognize we have strong base partnerships and they want their kids to be safe, so when they see him, that’s very comforting for them.”



“It definitely makes me feel safer having him here,” said Arihana, a student at Quantico Middle High School, “I feel like if there was a situation to go down, he would be there to protect me and others.”



Principal Shea emphasized the dedication Officer Miller conveys distinguishes him from other SROs that he has worked with in the past. He describes Officer Miller as “very exacting on the safety and security standards” and that ‘the students are usually very good at following safety and security protocols because they know who enforces it.”



“The most rewarding part of my job - the biggest thing is that you’re interacting with people, talking to people, because in these days and times, if you read the news or look at social media, law enforcement gets a black eye all the way across the board,” Miller said. “I try to prevent that from happening with me or anybody else that is working the schools. I let them see that law enforcement is not what you see on TV.”



Miller goes above and beyond to lead by example and to show the impact a good police officer can have in the community. The students respect him as a police officer, but also look up to him as a person.



“It gives the students an idea of how having an officer of the law around can benefit them, make them comfortable and feel safe in life,” said Wilcher, “Police are there for your benefit…they are there to be your safety and support.”



Principal Shea holds a high level of trust in the Provost Marshal Office and their leadership for providing such quality officers like Miller.



Miller will be retiring this year, but he has already pledged that he will continue to be involved within the school community. He will train the next officer to take his place and will continue to monitor the safety patrol, while occasionally filling in as a substitute teacher.



“I will miss his liveliness and seeing him in front of the school all the time, welcoming everybody and asking how your day is,” said Isis.



During his successful career as an SRO, Miller has made a lasting impression in the lives of many students who have attended school on Marine Corps Base Quantico.



“Success to me is the amount of people who you have engaged with,” said Miller, “It’s true you can’t save everybody, but if you reach and touch one, if you can just impact one person in your life, that is success.”