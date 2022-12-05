Training Squadron 10 Holds Change of Command aboard NAS Pensacola

Courtesy Photo | Commodore, Training Air Wing Six, Capt. Ken Russell oversees the transfer of command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commodore, Training Air Wing Six, Capt. Ken Russell oversees the transfer of command from Cmdr. Jason Agostinelli to Cmdr. John Gleason during a change of command ceremony for the "Wildcats" of Training Squadron (VT) 10 at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, May 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Antonio More'/Released) see less | View Image Page

The “Wildcats” of Training Squadron (VT) 10 held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, May 12.



Cmdr. John Gleason relieved Cmdr. Jason Agostinelli as commanding officer during a ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum on base.



Agostinelli, a native of Rochester, New York, assumed command of VT-10 in February 2021 after serving as executive officer since June 2019. During his tenure, Agostinelli oversaw a cadre of 55 instructors dedicated to training Navy and international military naval flight officers (NFO), Navy flight surgeons, and NASA astronaut candidates. More than 376 NFOs have graduated under his leadership, together accumulating more than 33,000 hours in T-6A Texan II trainer aircraft.



“Having the opportunity to lead the Wildcats has been the most fulfilling tour of my career,” Agostinelli said. “What an amazing feeling to watch our hardworking and dedicated instructors mold these young student Naval Flight Officers into our nation’s future warfighters. I know Cmdr. Gleason is ready to take charge and lead this fine squadron on to the next level of excellence. Welcome, XO Baldwin to the Wildcat family!”



Commodore, Training Air Wing Six, Capt. Ken Russell presided over the ceremony, attended by squadron instructor pilots, staff, students, family members, and guests.



“I am proud to be here today to share in this time-honored tradition, where we pass the banner of command from one officer to another,” Russell said. “Jay, while many sat up in their box seats and commented and critiqued, you were down on the flight line, in the arena, sweating it out and leading your team to victory. Ladies and gentleman, this is what winning looks like. To the Agostinelli family: after 20 years in the arena, we send him home to you. To the Gleason family: soak up the moment, because it goes fast! God bless team Wildcat, the Navy, and the United States of America.”



Gleason is a native of Kelseyville, California. He was designated a Naval Aviator in 2007 and has flown MH-60R and SH-60B "Seahawk" helicopters throughout his career. His initial squadron tour with the “Vipers” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 48 included deployments as Detachment Training Officer on USS John L Hall (FFG-32) and Detachment Operations Officer on USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), supporting a strike group deployment of USS Enterprise (CVN-65). He later returned to the newly designated Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 Vipers as Officer-In-Charge of Detachment Four on USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) and later served as the squadron’s Maintenance Officer. Ashore, following his initial sea tour he served as an instructor pilot with the Airwolves of HSM-40. During his career, he has accumulated over 2,000 flight hours in the MH-60R, SH-60B, TH-57B/C, T-34C, and T-6A. He is authorized to wear the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (Individual Achievement), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various campaign and unit awards.



“It is an absolute honor to be given the opportunity to lead such fine individuals,” Gleason said. “As the only Naval Flight Officer primary flight training squadron, the Wildcats have an essential mission that these world-class instructors perform brilliantly. Skipper Agostinelli has led the squadron with poise and vision, and his legacy here caps a fantastic 20-year career. Fair winds and following seas to the Agostinelli family after a job well done, and welcome Cmdr. Baldwin and family to VT-10.”



Baldwin, native of Bangs, Texas, will assume the role of executive officer. Baldwin, designated as a Naval Flight Officer in 2007, completed his initial sea tour with the Screaming Eagles of Patrol Squadron One where he completed two deployments to the Fifth and Seventh Fleet Areas supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Baldwin served as the Operations Officer of Patrol Squadron Nine in Whidbey Island, Washington, where he helped lead the squadron through their transition from the P-3C Orion to the P-8A Poseidon and onto the squadron’s maiden P-8A deployment to Sixth fleet.



VT-10, located aboard NAS Pensacola, trains the world’s finest combat-quality naval flight officers, committed to global security and prosperity, and projecting naval air power worldwide. Graduates complete follow-on training in intermediate and advanced training squadrons before pinning on their Wings of Gold.