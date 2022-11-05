Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Story by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Defenders with the 49th Security Forces Squadron and other members of the 49th Wing commemorated law enforcement officers during Holloman Police Week May 9-13, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    National Police Week’s origin dates back to the year 1962 when President John F. Kennedy announced May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In a joint resolution held by Congress, the day was further developed into National Police Week.

    This year, Holloman’s very own 49th SFS held several events throughout the base to recognize the individual accomplishments and sacrifices of Holloman's Defenders.

    “We’re in this together,” stated Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 49th SFS commander.“If you've got something going on and you need help there’s people and resources that are there.”

    Of the many events during Police Week, 49th SFS Defenders participated in a multi-station challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex here on base.

    “This isn’t about who's the biggest PT stud or who can do the most pull-ups or push ups,” said Master Sgt. Jacob Brown, 49th SFS flight chief. “We're looking for our junior NCOs to voice their opinions and lead their team up the right way.”

    The 49th SFS held a closing ceremony at Freedom Park on May 13 to conclude this year's National Police Week and give last minute tributes to those who have sacrificed themselves to uphold the law.

    “The purpose of the week is to bring attention to the bravery and gravity of what we deal with everyday” stated Bowersox. “We get to spend some time and reflect and serves as a reminder to some of the dangers that we deal with everyday.”

