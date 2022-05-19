The kids are almost out of school, so that means summer is officially here! Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) department is ready to make this a memorable summer.



In the recent months MWR has expended its services and variety of activities.



“We are trying to make sure our community is happy with what we are providing for them. We try to listen to what they are asking and provide it,” explained FMWR Marketing Coordinator Maiko Black.



In the month of May, the Strong B.A.N.D.S. program kicked off the series of new classes which included kid and adult fitness classes, nutrition classes, and read-and-do classes at the library. B.A.N.D.S. stands for Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination, and Strength and the classes reflected that.



Black notes, “We are trying to incorporate what bigger installations are doing here.”



In June, the community can expect even more fun. With Child and Youth Service’s summer camp starting back up and returning to a bit of pre-COVID fun. Each Tuesday the children will take a fieldtrip to the theater in town. The Kahuna Lagoon aka community pool will reopen and offer swim lessons, fitness classes and options to rent the pool for parties.



Making July even hotter this summer is the Staycation planned by FMWR. “It’s hard going home especially during the summer months with the plane ticket prices,” remarked Black, “We are trying to give the community something to do during that time.”



Black and the rest of the FMWR team just want to make life at YPG fun.



“We just want to make sure we are supporting our community.”



She notes if any community partner would like to sponsor an event, to contact the FMWR marketing department at maiko.a.black.naf@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:18 Story ID: 421075 Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer fun has begun at Yuma Proving Ground, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.