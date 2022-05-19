Public Health Center Scientists Lend Their Expertise to a Tri-Service STEM Event

Public health professionals with the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) participated in the 60th National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) event held in Albuquerque New Mexico April 20-23.



JSHS is a Tri-Service program that encourages high school students to conduct original research in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM.) JSHS is a collaborative effort between the research arm of the Department of Defense (DoD) and nationwide colleges and universities. JSHS aims to prepare and support students to pursue careers in science and engineering and to go on to conduct STEM research on behalf of or directly for the DoD.



Dr. Francis Obuseh, epidemiologist and public health educator with NMCPHC, served as an oral session judge during the JSHS event, and also participated in the “reverse career and science fair” providing an overview of the NMCPHC mission and his specific role at the public health center.



“I was amazed by the creativity and quality of works presented these extraordinary students. They rekindled in me a hope that our nation is never going to be in short supply of creative talents,” said Obuseh. “It was an honored to share my experiences during the Ebola outbreak, COVID-19 pandemic, and HIV prevention caring for service members. I am thankful to the STEM program for sustaining the hope of a creative and innovative future for America.”



Over 8,000 talented youth annually compete in 49 JSHS regional symposia covering the U.S., Puerto Rico, and DoD Dependent Schools in Europe and the Pacific to receive recognition, incentives, and scholarships for their research achievements.



Lt. Xarviera S. Appling, an environmental health officer (EHO) at the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit SIX, Pearl Harbor also served as a judge for the event. "For me, participating as a judge was so humbling and fulfilling,” said Appling. “Often times, we don't get to see what the younger generations are doing/creating. These students, who were 9th-12th graders were so enthusiast and committed to their projects, not only that but they also had patents pending and papers already published.”



“I love what the military is doing in regards to the field of STEM, and how they are encouraging us as officers to be judges,” added Appling. “For me, being able to provide comments and feedback to make a project better or to get a student to think on out of the box, was amazing. I will come back as a judge every year, if the invitation is offered. This experience, was so fulfilling to me as a researcher, because I'm able to see what the future of the military looks like in regards to STEM."



Obuseh and Appling are two of many senior STEM professionals from NMCPHC and its field activities that participate at local and regional STEM events providing guidance and encouragement to middle and high school students interested in pursuing military or private sector careers in science, engineering and other related professions.



Ms. Jena Brunson, NMCPHC Industrial Hygienist and STEM Coordinator, is thrilled to get the STEM program up and running after having to put STEM events on hold during the COVID-19 Pandemic. “This is the first STEM event we have been able to participate in since 2020,” said Brunson. “We were able to represent the NMCPHC enterprise at the JSHS, as well as encourage and motivate students. Not only is this a benefit to the students, but it also helps get the word out to other DoD entities regarding NMCPHC’s mission and how we are a part of the broader DoD mission. It is awesome that we have volunteers within the NMCPHC enterprise that are willing to educate others in many ways.”



