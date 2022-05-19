V Corps ensures mission readiness with tour of Forward Operational Sites

Photo By Spc. Gabriella Sullivan | ANSBACH, Germany - The Victory Corps' Deputy Commanding General of Support Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Gabriella Sullivan | ANSBACH, Germany - The Victory Corps' Deputy Commanding General of Support Maj. Gen. Robert Burke meets with leadership and soldiers from NATO to discuss operations of the forward operating site in Poland. Burke visited and assessed the force protection, quality of life, and engineering projects at the forward operating sites around Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, April 23 - May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriella Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Robert Burke, deputy commanding general of support, V Corps, visited and assessed the force protection, quality of life, and engineering projects at the forward operating sites around Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, April 23 - May 4.



During the visit, Burke met with the mayors from each forward operating site who briefed him on the status of the site as well as gave him and his team a tour of the location. The tour included meeting with Soldiers about each sites’ amenities and resources.



“V Corps’ top priority is people,” said Burke. “I have been tasked with assessing the living conditions and looking for ways to improve the posture at our forward operating sites. The best way to accomplish this is through engaged leadership by getting a firsthand look at the sites and talking with our Soldiers about ways we can continue to improve their quality of life.”



V Corps staff accompanying Burke included Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, deputy provost marshal, Capt. Jason Graf, engineer plans officer and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antonio Mariscal-Guzman, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear technician.

Bowers reviewed each sites’ force protection measures to ensure adherence to the Army Protection Program.



“Over the past two months, V Corps focused on evaluating and enhancing our force protection posture with deliberate attention to integration with host nation authorities,” said Bowers. “[Our team] visited various forward operating sites throughout the Victory North [area of operation]. Command teams and forward operating site mayors provided updates for quality of life, sustainment, and force protection.”



While ensuring each site was safe and secure, Maj. Gen. Burke also focused on ensuring projects around the sites were being completed to specification and remained on schedule.



Graf, the engineer representative from the V Corps Protection Cell, validated the status of construction projects at the various sites, and helped the team understand future construction projects and how they will benefit U.S. and host nation forces once they are complete.



“There is a lot of infrastructure improvement taking place at many of these sites to better the quality of life for our Soldiers,” said Graf. “Most of these projects are a combined effort, both financially and physically, between the U.S. and host nation, which shows that we are all pointed in the same direction.”



The visit to Victory North is half of a two part visit. Burke will be visiting Victory South, in the Black Sea region, in the coming months.



V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises to improve interoperability and to ensure an appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. V Corps, under the command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, retains command and control for all rotational and assigned U.S. Army units in the European Theater and currently has operational control of 1st Infantry Division; 2nd Cavalry Regiment; 12th Combat Aviation Brigade; 41st Field Artillery Brigade; 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade; and 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Brigade.