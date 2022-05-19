USAMU Soldiers win big in two Action Pistol Competitions in Louisiana

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Sally Talbott, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Sally Talbott, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Pistol Team, competes at the NRA Crawfish Cup. The annual action pistol competition includes four events: falling plates, mover, practical and barricade. The Buckhannon, West Virginia native won the Top Lady Category at both the Crawfish Cup and the Louisiana State Championships. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Pistol Team claimed three separate division titles, along with the Top Lady Category, at two separate action pistol competitions April 22-23 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



The first competition was the Louisiana State Championships on April 22. The action pistol competition included four events: falling plates, mover, practical and barricade. After competing in a pool of more than 70 marksmen, the Fort Benning Soldiers proved their skills by winning second overall, the Top Lady Category, the Metallic Division, the Production Division and the Production Optics Division.



Placing second overall, behind the Open Division Champion Bruce Piatt, was Staff Sgt. Walter Johnson with a score of 1918 - 170x, or a 99.90 percentage. With the highest possible score being 1920 - 192x and Piatt’s score being 1920 -176x, it's clear the competition was tight.



Recently promoted Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks won the Metallic Division Champion title with his score of 1904 - 149x. This first place division win placed the Las Vegas, Nevada native in 11th for the overall state match.



Virginia Beach, Virginia native, Staff Sgt. Christopher Hudock, claimed the Production Division Champion title with his score of 1883 - 134x, which gave him an overall placement of 19th.



In the Production Optics Division, Staff Sgt. Anthony Heinauer claimed the Champion title with his score of 1904 - 155x. This placed the Fort Stewart, Georgia native in 10th overall.



And in the Top Lady Category, Sgt. 1st Class Sally Talbott took the win with her score of 1907 - 162x. The Buckhannon, West Virginia native’s score, which was more than 40 points over the next competitor in the Lady Category, earned her 9th place overall.



The next day, the USAMU Soldiers competed in the National Rifle Association Crawfish Cup. This action pistol regional competition included all the same events and pool of competitors. The results showed nearly the same excellent performances as well.



This time, Johnson took the overall placement of 5th with his score of 1915 - 170x. This 99.74 percent score set the Augusta, Georgia native behind the 2022 Crawfish Cup Champion Bruce Piatt; USAMU veteran, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Gasser; Joey Deleon; and USAMU’s Heinauer, respectively.



Franks seized the Metallic Champion title with his score of 1910 - 144x, making him 9th overall.



Hudock won the Production Division with an 1884 - 124x, making him 19th overall again.



Heinauer seized another Production Optics Division Champion win with his 1918 - 149x, placing him in 4th overall.



And Talbott claimed the Top Crawfish Cup Lady Category with her score of 1907 - 156x, bringing her to the 10th overall position.



This year, USAMU veteran, Julie Glob, “decided to hold an aggregate award for these back-to-back events,” according to a Shooting Sports USA article. These awards were named the 2022 Crawfish Cup Top Claw winners.



And, like in the state and regional matches, the USAMU Soldiers took a number of the wins.



Franks won the Top Metallic Division Claw with his aggregate of 3814 -293x.



Hudock took the Top Production Division Claw win with his score of 3767 -258x.



Heinauer was named the Top Production Optics Division Claw with his 3822 - 304x.



And Talbott seized the Top Lady Claw with her 3814-318x.



Both the state and regional competitions serve as a warm up to the internationally known NRA Bianchi Cup that will be held in Missouri in May 25-27.