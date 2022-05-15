Command Chief of the Air National Guard Visits the 193rd SOW

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the highest enlisted Airman, and 13th Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard, visited the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, May 15.



Williams came to the base to speak directly with Airmen, observe unit missions and address enlisted members during a base-wide all-call.



“Regardless of what aircraft you have on the flight line, it’s always about the people,” he said, “It’s about taking care of those that we lead.”



Williams met with both the Enlisted Council and the Senior Enlisted Council, two organizations that work toward creating improved professional development environments and building better wingmen relationships through morale events. Airmen were able to interact with the command chief, ask him questions, and hear his advice for improving their organizations.



“Chief Williams’ time, wisdom and recommendations were greatly appreciated and will help magnify the Enlisted Council’s mission and vision,” said Staff Sgt. Alicia Lopez, 193rd Enlisted Council president.



In his role to support the wellbeing, job satisfaction and professional development of ANG members, Williams met with 193rd SOW Outstanding Airmen ranked from E-6 and below during a lunch in the base dining facility. Seven Airmen were chosen from various units to meet with the command chief based on their exceptional job performance, teamwork and wingmenship.



Williams also spent time touring the installation and visiting the various work centers on base. He met with Airmen from units to include security forces, supply, special operations and maintenance.



The command chief also toured inside an EC-130J Commando Solo, one of the three specially modified airframes that power the operational mission of the 193rd SOW.



Williams concluded his visit with a town hall briefing where he spoke to enlisted members, emphasizing the importance of well-being, education, performance, and empowering Airmen at the most junior level.



He also spoke about the importance of good leadership, mentorship, and supervision, calling upon enlisted leaders and saying, “Give Airmen what you needed when you were an Airman. That’s how organizations become great. That’s how organizations become successful.”



As one of only two ANG Wings to fall under the Air Force Special Operations Command, Williams highlighted their relevance and the importance of their progression and success.



“This organization here is unique in itself,” He said, “I need each one of you to maximize your skills, your abilities, and be proficient in your job and what you do.”

