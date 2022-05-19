U.S. service members deliver school and medical supplies to village in Niger

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), speaks...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), speaks with a young girl in Azel Ecole, Niger, May 11, 2022. Members from the 409th AEG delivered school and medical supplies to Azel Ecole, the largest school in the area northeast of Agadez city. Relationships built during these events provide the opportunity for increased engagement and partnership with the community to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve the quality of life for Niger citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

AZEL ECOLE, Niger -- U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group recently visited Azel Ecole, home to the largest school in the area northeast of Agadez city - hosting 266 students in both primary and secondary school.



During the visit, Airmen and Soldiers met with a school administrator and village nurses while checking on any potential risks to human health in the environment and delivered medical and school supplies to the village.



A highlight of the visit was a time of relationship building while handing out school supplies and playing frisbee and soccer with the students.



“It was so rewarding to see how excited the children were to receive the school supplies,” said a member of the 409th AEG team. “They were polite and so grateful for the supplies. I hope we can continue to help each and every village we are invited to.”



​​Niger is a vital partner of U.S. AFRICOM, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and the 409th AEG in maintaining peacekeeping operations, foreign humanitarian assistance, infectious disease control, and building partner capacity.



Relationships built during these events provide the opportunity for increased engagement and partnership with the community to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve the quality of life for Niger citizens.