    U.S. service members deliver school and medical supplies to village in Niger

    AZEL ECOLE, NIGER

    05.19.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AZEL ECOLE, Niger -- U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group recently visited Azel Ecole, home to the largest school in the area northeast of Agadez city - hosting 266 students in both primary and secondary school.

    During the visit, Airmen and Soldiers met with a school administrator and village nurses while checking on any potential risks to human health in the environment and delivered medical and school supplies to the village.

    A highlight of the visit was a time of relationship building while handing out school supplies and playing frisbee and soccer with the students.

    “It was so rewarding to see how excited the children were to receive the school supplies,” said a member of the 409th AEG team. “They were polite and so grateful for the supplies. I hope we can continue to help each and every village we are invited to.”

    ​​Niger is a vital partner of U.S. AFRICOM, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and the 409th AEG in maintaining peacekeeping operations, foreign humanitarian assistance, infectious disease control, and building partner capacity.

    Relationships built during these events provide the opportunity for increased engagement and partnership with the community to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve the quality of life for Niger citizens.

    NEWS INFO

    AFRICOM
    allies
    humanitarian
    partnership
    school supplies
    Niger

