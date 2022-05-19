Madrid Sailors “Use Time Wisely” by Giving Back to Local Community

Courtesy Photo | MADRID, SPAIN (April 5, 2022) Volunteers of Refugiados Sin Fronteras (Refugees Without...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MADRID, SPAIN (April 5, 2022) Volunteers of Refugiados Sin Fronteras (Refugees Without Borders in English) pose for a group photo during one of their Saturday events as they put together individual and family food kits for refugees in the Madrid area, April 5, 2022. American personnel from Madrid Aerial Mail Terminal have been volunteering their time to help out at Parroquia San Gail Uno. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Greetings of “buenas dias” echo throughout the room as volunteers greet each other and begin unloading and staging boxes one Saturday morning. They are here to assist with the organization, “Refugiados Sin Fronteras” (Refugees Without Borders in English), by providing food kits to refugees that arrive in Madrid. Mixed in with the Spanish are American personnel from Madrid Aerial Mail Terminal (AMT) based out of Madrid-Barajas Airport.

“I got involved with this project because I love to give back [to my local community],” said Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Spencer. “People will sometimes forget what you say to them, but they will never forget what you do for them.”



Since March, Spencer has spent four Saturdays helping unload boxes and preparing food bags for individuals and families. He said he sought out the organization after some encouragement from Madrid AMT Postal Officer Will Smith.



“Mr. Smith told me when I arrived that there was so many opportunities here in Madrid to make a difference, but it all depended on me actually taking the initiative,” explained Spencer.



While there are plenty of opportunities to explore Spain and Europe, Spencer said he wanted to “use his time wisely.” He did an online search for local volunteer opportunities in Madrid and once he read the organization’s mission, he knew it was the right one for him.



Spencer says most volunteers arrive around 10 a.m. to begin unloading boxes, followed by assembling food kits and distributing the food to refugees. The volunteers typically finish up around 5 p.m. making it a long but fulfilling day.



Spencer’s enthusiasm has led others within his command – Postal Officer Will Smith and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Haroldo Rodriguez –to also come out and volunteer.



“I volunteered to help out refugees that came from Venezuela, as well as other Latin American countries who were trying to escape the situations they were facing in their countries,” said Rodriguez. “Providing food for them to take to their new homes for cooking as they adjust to a new way of life is a small, but important gesture.”



Rodriguez and Spencer both plan to continue volunteering with the organization. Spencer would also encourage others to seek out opportunities in their area.



“I just think about how I can make a positive impact within the community that I am living in,” he said. “Just go to an event one time and you’ll see what I have seen, and it will inspire you to contribute as much as time possible.”