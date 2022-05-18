News Release: Coast Guard Auxiliary to Host Two Safe Boating Events

CHICAGO – The Coast Guard Auxiliary will host two safe boating events May 21, 2022 to kick off National Safe Boating Week. The events will be held at Lisle Community Park and at Belmont Harbor Yacht Club, and both events are free and open to the public.



Last year in Chicago, 16 people were killed in recreational boating accidents, representing an increase from previous years. With this season expected to set another record for recreational boating, the Coast Guard is cautioning all recreational boaters to be prepared prior to heading out on the water. These safe boating events can help by focusing on core principles of boating safety, including hands-on demonstrations and free boating giveaways.



Lisle Safe Boating Event

Where: 1825 Short Street Lisle, IL 60532

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Free vessel safety checks, giveaways to include free whistles, identification stickers, and paddle visibility stickers. Literature available on how to choose the correct life jacket.



Belmont Yacht Club Safe Boating Event

Where: Belmont Harbor Yacht Club, 3600 N Recreation Dr., Chicago IL 60613

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: Rotating programming for the morning covering life jacket fit and wear, man overboard procedures, firefighting equipment aboard a personal vessel, and a flare demonstration.



National Safe Boating Week is part of the Safe Boating Campaign which is a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating led by the National Boating Council with support from boating safety advocates around the world. For more information on this campaign or fact sheets regarding safe boating tips, visit safeboatingcampaign.com.



Members of the media are welcome to attend and are asked to RSVP to Lt. Rachel Ault at (612) 239-3976.



-USCG

