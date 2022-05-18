NAS Key West Offers Services to Help Unaccompanied Housing Residents

Naval Air Station Key West has set up a series of programs and options to assist service members who need to move out of the unaccompanied housing barracks at the installation due to upcoming renovations.



About 60 Sailors are being affected by the $11 million barracks restoration, and NAS Key West leadership is providing relocation options and assistance to the Sailors.



“The health and safety of our Sailors in unaccompanied housing is our top priority which is why we are making these much needed repairs to our barracks,” said NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Beth Regoli. “Of course, to do these renovations safely, we must relocate our Sailors. We understand the stress of having to move, which is why our Sailors have been provided with Basic Allowance for Housing and multiple housing options, from living in the community to living elsewhere on the installation.”



Service members affected by the move have the option to either find a residence out in the local community or to continue to live on base in Morale Welfare and Recreation new vacation trailers, Public Private Venture (PPV) Housing and at the Navy Gateway Inn and Suites lodging facility. All service members relocating from the barracks either have new lodging or living arrangements identified.



The NAS Key West Housing Office consistently helps service members locate the limited affordable housing options in Key West. Additionally, the site started a roommate matching program to help the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, who need to move, find other single service members who can help offset the cost of housing, which would generally exceed the $2,364 government allowance for beginning Sailors. The Navy also authorizes a partial dislocation allowance of $840.07 to help offset costs associated with moving into a new residence, such as security deposits or advances.



PPV housing, an option normally reserved for service members with families, also opened its doors to the single Sailors. If an unaccompanied military member chooses to live in PPV housing, the units are two and three bedrooms. The housing office will keep a list of names and help match members who are intending to live in similar housing to keep such housing affordable.



In the event there is a wait list for PPV housing, MWR’s new, fully-furnished vacation rentals are available for rent by unaccompanied Sailors. Sailors needing to relocate from the barracks will be given priority access to the trailers, which are fully furnished and require no move-in fees or security deposits. These two-bedroom trailers offer a full kitchen, dining and living area, and a washer and dryer. They also include all utilities, Wi-Fi and cable TV. Military members awaiting PPV housing can stay in these units as long as necessary, using their BAH to pay for the monthly rent.



The date to vacate the barracks is June 1, and any service members having difficulties locating appropriate housing are urged to contact the housing office and their chain of command for assistance.



“It can be challenging for any young person moving out for the first time, and we will work tirelessly to ensure each of our service members has an appropriate and affordable place to live,” said NAS Key West Command Master Chief Jessee Hess.



Any service members having difficulties with their housing or moving-in process are urged to contact the housing office and their chain of command for assistance. They can call the housing office at 305-293-4127 or 305-293-4466, or can send email to KeyWest_Housing@navy.mil.



The Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) and the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) are both available to assist with budgeting and financial assistance for Sailors if needed. The contact for NMCRS is at 305-293-2271 or via email at jeremy.r.pugh.mil@us.navy.mil. The contact for FFSC is 305-293-4408.

