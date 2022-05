May enlisted promotions

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The following 433rd Airlift Wing and 960th Cyberspace Wing Airmen, on the date indicated, earned a promotion in grade to the following:



Senior Master Sergeant



Kenneth L. Autry, 689th Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Justin K. Lundgaard, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Michelangelo Serio, 689th Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022





Master Sergeant



Cynthia Barraza, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Katrel E. Bishop, 51st Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Janaevia Broussard, 50th Network Warfare Squadron, May 1, 2022



Christopher Brzuchalski, 860th Operations Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Justin Davis, 854th Combat Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Charles W. Doucet, 689th Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Mallory Farias, 433rd Force Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Travis Garbett, 426th Network Warfare Squadron, May 1, 2022



Kyle I. Garner, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Trisha Jones, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jason R. Mabry, 50th Network Warfare Squadron, May 1, 2022



Craig Nicholson, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jacqueline R. Reusch, 53rd Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Derrick E. Roberts, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Mark G. Robles, 854th Combat Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jeremy T. Smart, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Stephen Sobotik, 854th Combat Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



David L. Sylvester, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, May 1, 2022



Daniel A. Vasquez, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Tristan Walder, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022





Technical Sergeant



Lisa Angove, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, May 1, 2022



John M. Cahill, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



John Connor, 426th Network Warfare Squadron, May 1, 2022



Adam P. Downey, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Clinton Eshelman, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Enrique Flores Jr., 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jack W. Galvin, 717th Information Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Bruce V. Hill, 860th Operations Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Reed Johnson, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Robert Kidder, 733rd Training Squadron, May 1, 2022



Murphy J. Lane, 854th Combat Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Thomas V. Massa, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, May 1, 2022



Alexander Pritchett, 51st Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Octavio Riversanchez, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron, May 1, 2022



Thomas Robledo III, 433rd Airlift Wing, May 1, 2022



Phillip R. Ryan, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, May 1, 2022



Alexandra Thompson, 433rd Force Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Matthew Volk, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Robert C. Wallace, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Joshua Werho, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022





Staff Sergeant



Joshua C. Beckel, 53rd Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Evan Boyd, 23rd Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Eddie J. Castillo, 433rd Force Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Danielle R. Council, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group, May 1, 2022



Damian De Leon, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Noah G. Deaton, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Dustin Delosh, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Abel E. Garcia, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, May 1, 2022



Roberto R. Garcia, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Adam L. Guzman, 433rd Maintenance Group, May 1, 2022



Stephanie Hencshel, 433rd Force Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jillian Jones, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jacob J. Lewis, 23rd Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Nawshad I. Naqueeb, 35th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jennifer Nguyen, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Natalia A. Pollauf, 23rd Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Justin D. Richey, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, May 1, 2022



Shannon S. Roberts, 717th Information Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Robert R. Rodriguez, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Ismail R. Traore, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, May 1, 2022



Wade Walters, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022





Senior Airman



Shawn J. Abel, 433rd Mission Support Group, May 1, 2022



Phillip R. Colton, 68th Airlift Squadron, May 1, 2022



Christian R. Davis, 68th Airlift Squadron, May 1, 2022



Abigail L. Dawson, 689th Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Franklin J. Garner, 689th Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jonathan Gomez, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Terri A. Hodge, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



San Awng Lasham, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, May 1, 2022



William C. Martin, 68th Airlift Squadron, May 1, 2022



Kayla N. Mcmillian, 35th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Olugbenga S. Ojo, 433rd Operations Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Kyle J. Pate, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Danielikaika Perez, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, May 1, 2022



Traian K. Prodan, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, May 1, 2022



Veronica A. Veloria, 433rd Airlift Wing, May 1, 2022





Airman 1st Class



Amari M. Chisholm, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group, May 1, 2022



Justin C. De Leon, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, May 1, 2022



Kimberly Garcia, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022



Sebastian Hernandez, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, May 1, 2022



Bryan C. Lozano, 50th Network Warfare Squadron, May 1, 2022



Hope D. Morris, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, May 1, 2022



Quintin D. Neal, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, May 1, 2022



Cameron Reynolds, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Haven A. Rittenhouse, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, May 1, 2022



Michael D. Wagner, 42nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022





Airman



Justin L. Horne, 860th Operations Support Squadron, May 1, 2022



Christopher Lopez, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, May 1, 2022



Jessica Sosa‚ÄźLopez, 51st Network Operations Squadron, May 1, 2022



Skylar W. Warren, 433rd Maintenance Squadron, May 1, 2022

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 11:20 Story ID: 420982 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, May enlisted promotions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.