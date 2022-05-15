169th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. – The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Maintenance Group held a change of command ceremony Sunday, May 15 as U.S. Air Force Col. Adrian Meyer relinquished command to Col. Christopher Gamble.



Gamble accepted the guidon from Col. Quaid Quadri, 169th Fighter Wing commander, signifying the baton of leadership has passed from one commander to the next.



“Adrian you are an exceptional maintenance officer,” Quadri said during the ceremony. “As Chris takes command, I 100 percent believe in my heart that he will continue the excellence of this organization.”



Meyer, who has commanded the 169th Maintenance Group since June 2020 is accepting a staff position with Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. During his tenure in command, he oversaw major radar upgrades and modernizations to the Swamp Fox F-16 fighter jet fleet; as well as multiple exercises, including Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Sentry Savannah, Georgia and a Southwest Asia deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve where the 169th Maintenance Group generated 730 combat missions.



Quadri presented Meyer with the Legion of Merit for his leadership.

“Thirteen years in command and I got to do the last with the finest organization,” Meyer said. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work beside you and for you every day.”



Gamble, who previously served as the 169th Maintenance Group deputy commander, has served in the South Carolina Air National Guard for 37 years.



Swamp Fox Maintenance is a total force integrated (TFI) maintenance team responsible to the 169th Fighter Wing and Air Combat Command. The team trains, employs, and deploys 698 total maintenance professionals to maintain a fleet of 28 F-16CM Vipers. The SCANG has a primary mission of Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD), but also may perform air- to-air dominance roles along with conventional ground attack missions. Additionally, the SCANG performs the Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission at home station protecting America’s southeastern airspace. Swamp Fox Maintenance supports worldwide operations, ensuring combat capability as required by combatant commanders in accordance with the unit’s designed operational capability.

