    U.S. Naval Observatory Welcomes Foreign Military Attaches

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Geoffrey Chester 

    Naval Observatory

    Washington, DC, 2022 May 17

    U.S. Naval Observatory Superintendent CAPT Hartwell "Rip" Coke welcomes twenty international naval attaches for a tour of the Observatory's historic Washington, DC facilities.

    international relations
    Naval Observatory

