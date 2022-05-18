Laundry facility keeping things clean at West Point since 1954

Nestled just inside Washington Gate, the West Point Logistics Readiness Center Cadet Laundry Facility has turned dirty laundry items into clean ones since 1954.



“This is a special facility, and not many people know about us and how we operate,ˮ said Patricia Sullivan, the laundry operations specialist and facility commandant. “Our main goal is to make sure customers receive clean and healthy laundry.ˮ



This facility services active-duty military, reservists, National Guard, family members, retirees, Reserve Officersʼ Training Corps (ROTC), Junior ROTC, cadets, cadet candidates and other government agencies every week.



“We are the folks working behind the scenes that makes sure our customers are looking good at all times,ˮ Sullivan said. “It doesnʼt matter how many items are turned in; we are committed to a 48-hour return and a high-quality service for each customer.ˮ



The clock starts once an item is received at the facility, where things are inventoried, tagged and sorted by hand before being loaded into washing machines or dry-cleaned.



They are then dried, sorted, pressed or folded before a quality control person rechecks them.



“This service is really nice and convenient to have,ˮ said Class of 2024 Cadet Lindsey Bordas, A-2 Company. “I am thankful for having this service and the people that help us look good.ˮ



She went on to ask if you imagine a ceremony like graduation where the Cadetsʼ uniforms are not looking great?



“We know that this service makes a difference here on West Point and in the surrounding community,ˮ Bordas said. “Everyone is very busy here, so not worrying so much about laundry and dry-cleaning helps.ˮ



With about 56,000 square feet of working space, this unique facility stands as a one-of-a-kind asset to help with the laundry needs of the West Point community. This facility is the only government-owned, contractor-operated laundry service in the Army.



Speaking of the facility and its equipment, it has some of the largest washing machines in the world, capable of washing up to 400 pounds of dry clothes in a single run.



“I have never seen any machines like it,ˮ Sullivan said. “Our top engineer said that there are only a few machines like it in the entire world.ˮ



Sullivan said the facility hadnʼt been anything other than a laundry plant since it was built, and some of the equipment was original to the building and still functions excellent today.



“Even though the ages of some of the machines might span a few decades, many of them still work like new, with a bit of help from time to time,ˮ Sullivan said. “Some of our machines are as strong as tanks, and it helps that we have the experts to conduct proper maintenance on them.ˮ



She added they donʼt make stuff like they used to; however, they have replaced a lot of equipment over the years to modernize things and help increase the service quality and employeesʼ safety.



Sullivan went on to say how they value their employees and safety. Working and operating some of the equipment requires special training on the equipment and safety. She said the employees are well trained, and some employees have worked at this facility for 20, 30 and even 40 years.



“We have experienced employees who take pride in what they do,ˮ Sullivan said. “They show up five days a week, and through the pandemic, they became an even more tremendous asset to the community.ˮ



Many businesses and companies were forced to shut down during the pandemic, but this operation was asked to stay open and do more in support of the hospital and the dental clinic.



“You can see their commitment here because they risked their own health to make sure other people at places like the hospital had clean and healthy sheets and scrubs without fail,ˮ Sullivan said. “These employees take pride in what they do every day, just like our customers.ˮ

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 10:35 Story ID: 420972 Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laundry facility keeping things clean at West Point since 1954, by SFC Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.