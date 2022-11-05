Djiboutian National Police Academy Graduation Attended by Camp Lemonnier Commanding Officer

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (May 11, 2022) The Djiboutian National Police Academy held a graduation ceremony May 11. The ceremony included the police band, guest speakers and force protection tactics demonstrations.



In attendance were personnel and leadership from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Italian, Japanese and other allied military partners and ambassadors.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The Department of Defense supports our African partners with capacity building, strengthening defense institutions, and supporting a whole-of government approach in the region so diplomatic and developmental solutions can take root.

